• Ken Murnane, mayor of Carlow, Ireland, said townspeople are in shock as police investigate reports that a man was dragged into the post office while propped up by two younger men attempting to collect his pension, with the two later fleeing and the older man found to be dead.

• Steven O'Neill, 33, of Metairie, La., was arrested on a raft of charges after leading state troopers on a chase the wrong way on Interstate 10 before crashing into a patrol unit, with a breath test showing his blood-alcohol level at more than three times the legal limit, authorities said.

• Casey DeSantis, 41, Florida's first lady and a mother of three, completed her final chemotherapy treatment after a breast cancer diagnosis, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced, calling it a "big milestone."

• Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, who has helped lead the state's response to the pandemic, was put on administrative leave as officials investigate whether he tried to compel employees to get vaccinated against covid-19 in violation of state law.

• William Pate of Atlanta's Convention and Visitors Bureau cited "pent-up demand for travel" as city tourism officials announced stepped-up marketing efforts and forecast an increase in visitors in 2022, and he predicted "a complete recovery" in a year's time.

• Jason Griffin, schools superintendent in Chilton County, Ala., announced that the Board of Education approved a $500 bonus for the district's full-time workers to say thanks for all they've done during the pandemic.

• E. Joseph Lee, president of Spring Hill College near Mobile, Ala., the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast, plans to step down in December, saying the Jesuit school is "positioned for future growth and prosperity" and that he plans to spend more time with his family.

• Chad Stark, 54, of Austin, Texas, faces charges of posting Craigslist messages urging "Georgia Patriots" to "militia up" and "take back our state from these Lawless treasonous traitors," in the first arrest by the U.S. Justice Department's new Election Threats Task Force.

• Lauren Lesher, a Pennsylvania trooper, echoed a warning "not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with" the last long-tailed macaque monkey on the loose after a crash involving a trailer that was carrying about 100 animals to a medical lab, because "it is hard to say how they would react to a human."