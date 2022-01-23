Jaylin Williams does it all for the Hogs in overtime victory





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams turned in a stat-packed performance of epic proportions in the Razorbacks' 76-73 overtime win against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Williams posted his fourth double-double in the last five games with 14 points and 11 rebounds in 42 minutes

The 6-10 sophomore added a career-high 6 steals, 3 blocked shots and 3 of the Razorbacks' 16 assists to his beefy line.

According to HogStats.com, Williams is the first Razorback in at least 25 years to have at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and 6 steals in a game.

"Man, I'm tired," Williams said on the Razorback Sports Network. "I feel old. I always tell my teammates I'm the oldest 19-year old in the world.

"Man, I'm just out there playing, doing whatever the team needs me to do."

Williams made 5 of 10 field goals, including 1 of 2 three-point shots and all three of his free-throw attempts.

The only game Williams didn't notch double figures in points and rebounds in the past five games came against South Carolina on Tuesday when he had 19 points and 9 rebounds.

Three streak starts

It didn't take long for Arkansas to get back on the three-point train against Texas A&M after the Razorbacks went 0 for 11 from beyond the arc in Tuesday's 75-59 win over South Carolina.

Forward Trey Wade drained a three-point shot from straight on at the top of the circle on a feed from JD Notae to give the Razorbacks a 5-0 lead just 1:32 into the game.

Arkansas had its streak of 1,092 consecutive games with a made three-pointer, the third-longest streak in college basketball history, snapped against the Gamecocks.

The Razorbacks wound up making 7 of 20 three-point shots, while the Aggies made 8 of 26, including a key, game-tying three-pointer from Hassan Diarra with 9.1 seconds left to tie the game 64-64 and force overtime.

Lead time

Texas A&M never held the lead in regulation, but forged a 64-64 tie on Hassan Diarra's three-point shot with 9.1 seconds left.

The Aggies took their first lead on Quenton Jackson's layup with 4:16 left in regulation for a 66-64 edge.

Arkansas led for 41:27 while the Aggies held the lead for just 1:25.

Line up

Both teams lit it up from the free-throw line, led by Texas A&M's 19 of 20 (95%) effort. Quenton Jackson led the way with a 7 of 7 performance. The only miss came from freshman Wade Taylor IV, went went 4 of 5.

Arkansas connected on 17 of 18 free throws in regulation, and went 21 of 25 (84%) in the game.

The Razorbacks' only miss in regulation came from their highest-percentage free-throw shooter entering the game in Chris Lykes, who wound up 3 of 6 from the stripe.

Au'Diese Toney and Stanley Umude both went 4 for 4 from the line, while JD Notae and Jaylin Williams made all three of their attempts. Trey Wade made 2 of 2 free throws and Davonte Wade went 2 of 3.

Just below

Arkansas guard JD Notae had 17 points, just below his SEC-leading season average of 18.7 points.

Notae fouled out riding Marcus Williams down the right sideline with 1:04 remaining in regulation.

The senior from Covington, Ga., shot 6 of 21 from the field, 2 for 10 from three-point range and made all three of his free throws.

Taylor made

Texas A&M freshman Wade Taylor IV had his best game as a collegian with 25 points on 8 of 14 shooting, including 5 of 8 from three-point range.

The 6-footer from Lancaster, Texas, went 5 for 5 in the first half, including all three of his tries from the three-point arc.

Taylor's previous high had been 19 points in the Aggies' 83-73 win at Oregon State on Dec. 18.

Lefty slam

The Razorbacks were running out of time on the shot clock after Jaylin Williams had a shot blocked midway through the first half. Guard Davonte Davis tracked down the ball and drove toward the left side of the lane. The lefty launched a pin-point alley-oop pass for Au'Diese Toney, who had charged in from the right wing, grabbed the ball with his left hand and slammed it through for a crowd-pleasing dunk.

The dunk gave Arkansas a 20-4 lead, its largest advantage of the first half.

Toney on time

Au'Diese Toney beat the shot clock again in the second half with a heads-up play in the paint. JD Notae had his shot blocked in the lane by Quenton Jackson with the shot clock ticking down to about 3 seconds. Toney picked up the loose ball and stuck in a put-back as the shot clock horn sounded to give Arkansas a 48-41 lead with 12:20 remaining.

Personnel report

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said assistant coach Clay Moser missed the game due to "safety protocols."

Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson dressed out while wearing a compression sleeve on his sprained right ankle and he checked in for the first time with 36 seconds left in the first half for Jaylin Williams, who had picked up a second foul. Johnson did not return in the second half.

Block, charge

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman was incensed when referee Will Howard called a blocking foul on Jaylin Williams on a drive by Quenton Jackson with 9:16 remaining in the half. Jackson made a pair of free throws to draw the Aggies within 23-12.

Moments later, on the Aggies' next possession, Williams set up just outside the restricted area and was in place to draw a charge from Hassan Diarra.

Nick at night

Blue chip Arkansas signee Nick Smith of North Little Rock attended the game and was introduced to the fans.

The recognition drew a standing ovation from the Walton Arena faithful.

Mercer honored

Terry Mercer, the long-time administrative assistant in the Arkansas basketball program who retired last year, was recognized on the court during a timeout in the first half and presented flowers by Razorbacks Athletic Director Hunter Yurchek. Former players Corey Beck and Blake Eddins were also on the court to help honor Mercer.

Getting started

Arkansas started the same starting lineup of guards JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney and Stanley Umude and forwards Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams for the third consecutive game.









Gallery: Arkansas defeats Texas A&M 76-73







