Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 01-23-22





The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• J-MART STORE, 13800 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Dec. 20, 2021. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Ice machine interior damaged and needs to be repaired. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. No hot water available in restroom during inspection. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Restroom door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the premises shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door. Ceiling tiles throughout the establishment are visibly unclean and needs to be cleaned. 0 footcandles of light observed in walk in cooler and walk in freezer. Adequate lighting should be provided.

• J-MART STORE, 13800 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection into complaint Jan. 14, 2022. No violations reported.

• KIBB'S BBQ 2, 1400 S. Blake St. Date of inspection Dec. 20. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed pickles stored on floor. Food must be stored six inches above the the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Observation: Facility lacks test strips Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observation: Observed missing and broken floor tiles in the food prep area. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• LOVE'S TRAVEL SHOP, 4800 U.S. 65 S, P.O. Box 26210 S. Date of inspection Dec. 20. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Hot dog (44 degrees F) and hot dog (45 degrees F) in small hot dog reach in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Hot dogs were moved to the the walk in cooler during inspection.

• LOVE'S TRAVEL SHOP/SUBWAY, 4800 U.S. 65 S, P.O. Box 26210 S. Date of inspection Dec. 20. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

• LOVE'S TRAVEL STOP/CHESTER'S, 4800 U.S. 65 S, P.O. Box 26210 S. Date of inspection Dec. 20. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed bulk container of seasoning not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Bulk container of seasoning was labeled during the inspection.

• MCDONALD'S, 2819 Olive St. Date of inspection Dec. 20. Cabinets under self service drink station are visibly soiled. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Floors, especially under equipment and shelving, are visibly soiled. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• MORGAN FARMS, 8309 Old Warren Road. Date of inspection Dec. 20. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.



