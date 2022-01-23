Key chosen for seat on national board

LITTLE ROCK Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key has been appointed to the board of directors for the Council of Chief State School Officers. The council's board president, Molly Spearman, who is the superintendent of schools in South Carolina, appointed Key to fill the seat vacated by former Virginia Superintendent of Public Education James Lane.

The Council of Chief State School Officers is a nonpartisan, nationwide, nonprofit organization of public officials who lead departments of elementary and secondary education in the states, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity, the Bureau of Indian Education, and five U.S. extra-state jurisdictions.