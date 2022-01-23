Korda on top; Lopez remains one shot back

GOLF

Lopez remains one shot back

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Nelly Korda is just ahead of a stacked field going into final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions -- the LPGA's 2022 kickoff event. Four women who have won majors are among the top five players.

Korda, the world's No. 1 and five-time winner in 2021 (including an Olympic gold medal), limited her mistakes on Saturday in challenging, chilly conditions for a 3-under 69 with four birdies and a bogey, and is 13-under 203 overall. Korda, 23, won the 2021 Gainbridge LPGA on the same course, Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.

Danielle Kang, the runner-up at this tournament a year ago, and Mexico's Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks), the 2020 TOC champion, each went bogey-free in matching Korda's 69, and will begin the final round one shot back. Canada's Brooke Henderson and Japan's Yuka Saso matched the day's low score of 68 and will begin today two and three strokes behind Korda, respectively.

Kang, Henderson and Saso all have won major championships.

Korda is seeking her eighth career LPGA title. The more she gets in the hunt, the more poised she appears to be. On Saturday, she played alongside a former No. 1 player, Annika Sorenstam, who won 72 times on the LPGA and leads the celebrity field.

Lopez, 28, has been impressive all week. She had made only two birdies by the time she reached the tee at the 398-yard closing hole on Saturday, staying patient, and even with a good drive, still had 162 yards left directly into the wind. She hit one of her best shots of the day, a solid 5-iron to 12 feet, and buried the putt, finishing with birdie for a second consecutive day.

Lopez said she has played with "bravery" this week.

"Being able to step up with Gaby without her demons, and with her doubts, and the moments of uncertainty," Lopez said. "Being able to step up and say, 'Hey, I'm here for a reason. I worked my whole life for this.' ... Whatever happens tomorrow, it's going to be fine. I'm pretty sure we're going to play some solid golf this year."

Yuka Saso, of Japan, acknowledges the crowd after making a putt on the 16th green during the third round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Danielle Kang walks on the 16th fairway after hitting her tee shot during the third round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Nelly Korda tees off on the 16th hole during the third round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

