Krejcidova downs former champion

MELBOURNE, Australia -- French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova breezed to a 6-2, 6-2 win over two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals for the third time in four Grand Slam events.

The fourth-seeded Krejcikova was ousted in the second round of her two previous trips to Melbourne Park and is into the last eight at the Australian Open for the first time.

She'll next play Madison Keys, who reached the semifinals in Australia in 2015 and was runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Keys overpowered eighth-seeded Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-1 in the first of the fourth-round matches on Day 7 at Rod Laver Arena.

The 26-year-old American, who beat 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round, hit 26 winners and made only 18 unforced errors against Badosa to continue her unbeaten start to 2022. She claimed her sixth career title at a tune-up tournament in Adelaide last week.

Krejcikova went into her match against Azarenka believing the former 32-year-old, former No. 1-ranked player from Belarus was the favorite to win.

"She's a champion here. She likes this court. She's very experienced on this court. I have a lot of respect for her," Krejcikova said. But, "I was doing everything to get this one, really preparing for a dream like this.

"And yeah, I'm in the quarterfinals."

The fourth-seeded Krejcikova needed only 85 minutes to beat the 2012 and 2013 champion, who made 28 unforced errors and dropped five service games.

In later matches, top-ranked Ashleigh Barty was scheduled to play No. 60-ranked Amanda Anisimova, who saved two match points before upsetting defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.

The winner of that match between Barty and Anisimova will play No. 21-seeded Jessica Pegula, who beat fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-6 (0), 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena.

Daniil Medvedev, who lost last year's Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic but avenged that with a victory over the Serb for the U.S. Open title, reached the fourth round for the fourth consecutive year with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over Botic van de Zandschulp.

The 25-year-old Russian was a conspicuous fan favorite on Margaret Court Arena, too, two days after being unsettled by the boos and jeers of a parochial crowd on Rod Laver Arena when he ended the run of mercurial Aussie Nick Kyrgios.

He was critical of a lack of respect in that match -- mostly about the noise between first and second serves -- and this time offered some relationship advice to the crowd.

"Every good relationship must have its ups and downs," he said in his on-court TV interview, explaining that he planned to be back on court quite often. "I hope it's going to be more good times than bad times, otherwise it doesn't work."

Medvedev later clarified that he didn't have a problem with the Australian crowds and had been fully expecting to have them against him when he played Kyrgios -- just not while he was in his service motion.

"The other night I was playing against an Australian player, very electric Australian player," he said. "After the match, I think it was, yeah, straightaway pretty actually fun for everybody. That's how I felt."

Madison Keys of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Paula Badosa of Spain during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)



Paula Badosa of Spain serves to Madison Keys of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)



Victoria Azarenka of Belarus makes a backhand return to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

