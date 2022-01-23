How history will see it

Jan. 6, 2022, has come and gone and, on the anniversary of the Capitol invasion, the sitting president flayed his predecessor for the assault on democracy. Fittingly, it would seem, but frankly there's no consensus among Americans as to whether the incursion was a good thing or a bad thing, or maybe just a thing.

So let's look at Jan. 6, 2021, from another perspective. Fifty years from now, when the United States as we know it no longer exists, the residents of the United States of Football (USOF--that's the arc from North Carolina, down through old Dixie to Texas and then north up to and through the Dakotas) may look on that date with the same feelings as Americans used to have about April 18, 1775--the first step toward freedom. Jan. 6 would mark the end of one nation and the beginning or two others, neither of which would be respected by the rest of the world. But there would be daunting challenges. Among the biggest for the USOF: How will it fare in competition with its combination of the lowest taxes and the lowest education levels in the developed world? How will things work without what Washington provides: Social Security, Medicare, highways, airports, defense, etc.? Sounds unappealing in almost every way. The lesson that freedom isn't entirely free might quickly be driven home.

Is this end game what any American really wants? There are, and always will be, differences in the views of how the nation should work. These differences can be overcome with some compromise, on both sides, but if the maniacal ramblings about election fraud by our recent president are the driving force for one of the sides, the prognosis for the future is grim. And for those who favor that side, what will you win?

DENNIS BARRY

Little Rock

It seems appropriate

If they convict all these people who took part in the attempted insurrection, including the senators and the president, I think they ought to put them in cages just like they did those little children at the border.

BOB MASSERY

Little Rock

Elitist attitude seen

Director Kathy Webb's resolution (to bar dollar stores for 90 days from locating in areas where apparently she deems people are incapable of making decisions for themselves and their families) is one of the more stupid ideas I've heard. And the fact the other directors went along with it is even more stupid! It discriminates against the people in the neighborhoods that the resolution would affect.

Who does Ms. Webb think she is that she can make the lives of the people in those neighborhoods more difficult, and that she can tell sane adults what they can eat? Such an elitist attitude from someone who considers herself a progressive. There are many other products sold at those stores that people need and buy other than food contributing to the so-called "food desert." If she would visit these stores, she would see that not everyone shopping there is fat and stupid. Ms. Webb should read Thomas Sowell's book "The Vision of the Anointed."

BONNIE HOLMES

Little Rock

Rescue experiment

To the Arkansas delegation: I thank you for your thoughtful calls, but I really don't want any more calls from your offices. I have grave concerns about where the Republican Party is headed. I just took the Pew poll on where I stand in the political arena and find that the result for me was a stressful sideliner. I think that is pretty accurate.

In order to serve our constituency, we need two honest and viable parties, putting into office representatives who are willing to work for the good of the people. Because the functions in our political system are extremely complex, we need these representatives to be leaders, not followers. And we need compromise products that should emanate from both parties working together for the good of our country. At present we have one party reaching overboard and one party failing to even participate. When the leaders of either proclaim that the goal is to make the other party a failure, the real losers are the people.

At present we are dealing with a crisis of misinformation. How can the people trust the government when the members of the government don't even trust each other? No wonder people are polarized. I would tell you that our representatives are not leading, but that would be inaccurate. They are leading, just not in a positive way. And what will be the result? More events like Jan. 6? More like Charlottesville? More members of each party coming on our news outlets denigrating the members of the other party? Members saying they are afraid of the supporters of the other party? Office holders requiring security details to even go about their jobs? States passing legislation in an effort to assure a candidate getting a minority of the votes can claim the election? At this point, even the supposedly impartial media has taken sides. What a mess!

We have been in this sad place before in our history and somehow survived. One can only hope somewhere, somehow, a group of strong, viable, honest "leaders" will surface to rescue this great experiment in democracy.

JANE THOMAS

Garfield

Democracy in action

Our democracy is not in peril, there is no downward spiral, civil war is not on the horizon. Like it or not, this is healthy, robust democracy in action--messy, inefficient, silly, but effective nonetheless. It's like ... it's like real life, folks--get real.

Speak, act, debate, do. God bless America.

JACK SCHMEDEMAN

Little Rock