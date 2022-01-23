Little Rock man arrest in double homicide

Little Rock Police arrested a man Saturday who has been charged in two murders, according to a post on Twitter from the agency.

Paul Williams, 22, of Little Rock faces two counts of first-degree murder after a double homicide that occurred in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Road on Friday, not far from the Pulaski County jail.

The victims had not been identified Saturday afternoon.

A warrant was issued by a judge and officers arrested Williams at his residence without incident, according to an arrest report.