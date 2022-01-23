Longhorns collect another road win

FORT WORTH -- Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren combined to score 27 points and distribute nine assists as No. 15 Texas continued its season-long road success by cruising past in-state Big 12 Conference rival TCU 68-47 on Saturday.

Coming off a statement win at No. 7 Iowa State, 66-48 on Wednesday, the Longhorns are now 6-1 on the road with four wins coming against ranked teams. Texas has now won four in a row and nine of its last 11 meetings with the Horned Frogs and hold a 47-4 advantage all-time in the series.

Aliyah Matharu hit two three-pointers as the Longhorns built a 16-10 lead that ballooned to a 38-19 lead at intermission.

Allen-Taylor hit 6 of 10 shots from the floor, had five assists and a pair of steals for Texas (14-3, 4-2). Warren came off the bench to score 13 points and hand out four assists. Rori Harmon added five assists and Loren Ebo grabbed 13 rebounds and added 10 points.

Lauren Heard paced TCU (6-9, 2-4) with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Yummy Morris added 11 points.

NO. 17 BYU 74,

SAN DIEGO 63

SAN DIEGO -- Shaylee Gonzales scored a season-high 29 points and No. 17 BYU pulled away in the third quarter to beat San Diego.

BYU (15-1, 5-0 West Coast Conference) has won seven consecutive games and ended a two-game skid against San Diego (10-9, 2-3).

Gonzales was 11 of 15 from the floor with two three-pointers, eight rebounds and four assists. Paisley Harding added 19 points for BYU, which scored 48 points in the paint. Lauren Gustin grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points.

Jordyn Edwards had 13 points and five assists to lead the Toreros, who have lost three in a row. Kasey Neubert added 10 points.

BYU built a four-point halftime advantage and opened the third quarter on a 19-8 run for a 55-40 lead with about three minutes left. Gonzales scored six points and Harding made a three-pointer during the stretch.

BYU pushed the lead to 20 points midway through the fourth.

NO. 24 FLORIDA GULF COAST 66,

JACKSONVILLE STATE 44

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. -- Tishara Morehouse scored 20 points, Kerstie Phills added 17 plus nine rebounds and No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast rolled past Jacksonville State in a meeting of unbeaten ASUN division leaders.

Emma List added 14 points for the Eagles (17-1, 6-0), who shot 49% in winning their 10th consecutive game.

Morehouse had a bucket and a three-pointer that capped a 9-0 run to open the game for the Eagles. Morehouse had 11 points by quarter's end as FGCU took a 22-11 lead and stayed ahead the rest of the way.

Kennedy Gavin scored 10 points to lead the Gamecocks (14-4, 5-1), who had an eight-game win streak end.