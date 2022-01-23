



• Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former California governor and actor, was involved in a four-vehicle car crash Friday, police told local media. The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, close to the Brentwood area, Los Angeles police told the Los Angeles Times. "Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision," they said. Aerial footage from ABC7 and images on social media showed a pileup involving a Yukon SUV and a red Prius car. Schwarzenegger was standing by the roadside. His spokesman told the Times he was uninjured but stayed at the scene over concerns for an injured female. CBS LA reported that one person had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. No arrests were made, and the incident was under investigation, police said. Schwarzenegger, 74, was born in Austria in 1947 and after a successful career as a bodybuilder broke through in Hollywood action movies with leading roles in "Conan the Barbarian" and "The Terminator." He moved into politics in 2003 after voters recalled the Democratic incumbent and elected Schwarzenegger, a Republican, to the governorship. He went on to serve two terms as California governor through 2011. He was a vocal critic of Republican President Donald Trump and decried the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, saying Trump "will go down in history as the worst president ever." He has returned to acting sporadically and last year finalized his divorce from Maria Shriver, a journalist. In 2020, Schwarzenegger announced he had had heart surgery but made a swift recovery.

• Baby Jonas is here. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced on their Instagram pages Friday that they welcomed their first child together. She said a surrogate gave birth to the couple's baby Jan. 15. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the couple's statement said. They did not reveal their baby's name or sex and asked for privacy "during this special time as we focus on our family." In 2018, the couple married in India after dating for four months.





Host Nick Jonas appears at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)







Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at the Lionsgate Los Angeles premiere of "The Expendables 3" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Aug. 11, 2014, in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Lionsgate/AP Images)





