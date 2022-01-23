100 years ago

Jan. 23, 1922

BENTONVILLE -- Efforts of authorities and of the family and friends of Ellen Shaddox to locate the driver of the automobile which ran over the little girl have proven unavailing. ... The child was run over as she was returning home from school, and at the insistence of a woman who saw the accident, the occupants of the car took the child to a nearby house, but left the scene before their names could be learned. Other school children narrowly escaped injury by the same car which is said to have borne an Oklahoma license plate. ... The car is said to have passed over the child's hips. Though seriously injured, she will probably recover.

50 years ago

Jan. 23, 1972

• Actor Earl Billings and dancer Manolo Agullo will present a pantomime show at the Arkansas Arts Center. The performance will include "Traffic," a mime written by Billings, which deals with traffic signs and their effect on existence, "Acts Without Words" by Samuel Becket, and a tribute to Bert Williams, a black comedian of the early 1900s.

25 years ago

Jan. 23, 1997

• A North Little Rock man who pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to molesting a 6-year-old boy in a Walmart bathroom has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. State sentencing guidelines recommended probation for Timothy Jewett, 21, who pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse. But in handing down Jewett's sentence last week, Pulaski County Circuit Judge John Langston cited two reasons for departing from the recommendation: the victim's age and the fact that he was assaulted in a public restroom, a "zone of privacy ..." North Little Rock police said Jewett gave a taped confession and told officers he had been in a sex offender program for several years and had carried out similar acts in the past. Michael J. Simon, a forensic psychologist at the State Hospital, said a therapist who had treated Jewett for four years reported not seeing much positive change in that time and recommended evaluating him for hormonal therapy and castration.

10 years ago

Jan. 23, 2012

HAMPTON -- Johnnie Davis, Calhoun County Coroner, said authorities found Rhonda Jean Tacker, 40, dead, with at least four gunshot wounds to her chest and torso, inside the home in Hampton. Tacker's ex-husband, Dennis Marshall Queen, 53, was also found with one gunshot wound to the head, Davis said. ... Shortly before midnight Friday, Davis said, Tacker called her ex-husband's neighbor, to let him know she was coming over to get Queen to remove something about her on Facebook. ... On Saturday, Davis said the neighbor went over to the house to let Tacker know she left her car lights on and "saw a big puddle of blood coming out of the door" of the home. ... Davis said this is the first homicide in Calhoun County in 2012.