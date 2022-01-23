Panel told 2021 was a good year for golf in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- Members of the Joint Advisory Committee on Golf learned recently that in spite of some bad weather, 2021 was a good year for golf.

The committee met Jan. 12 after its December meeting was canceled.

A tournament that was organized by volunteers, the Future Cup, raised $5,000 that will go to junior golf as well as a new program that will introduce golf to people new to the game.

Volunteer Dave Armstrong told the committee that this is the second year for the Future Cup. Two teams, with a total 56 golfers, competed. A cup that will be displayed at the Highland's Clubhouse was awarded.

Golf Operations Director Darryl Muldoon reported on the 2021 numbers. For the year, there were 172,681 rounds including tournaments, an increase of 6,876 rounds over the year before in spite of closures. Also 60,900 range buckets were hit, which is 4,000 more than 2020.

"People were still in shorts on Christmas Day," he said, explaining that the year ended with high numbers.

Keith Ihms reported that in 2021 there were 62 days of closures for cold weather and flooding. Temperatures that are no big deal in Iowa affect Bella Vista, Ihms said, because there's a difference in the type grass grown in southern climates. Snow last winter was probably a little helpful, he said, since it helped insulate the grass during the very cold temperatures.

Muldoon said new golf carts have been ordered and will be delivered. Courses may have to be closed to take cart deliveries, he warned. Since the need for carts is vital, he'll accept the delivery and close courses when necessary rather than try to reschedule deliveries at a more convenient time.

New markings for "gold tees" are being installed, Muldoon said. The gold tees are closer to the greens so that golfers with less powerful drives can enjoy golf. There won't be traditional tee boxes for gold tees; instead markers on the fairway will help members define the area of the gold tee.