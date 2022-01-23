Patents awarded to Arkansans

January 18, 2022

Patent 11,225,167 B2. Electric Cart. Issued to Kelly Irwin of Rogers. Assigned to Assembled Products Corp. of Rogers.

Patent 11,226,143 B2. Air-Cooled Ammonia Refrigeration Systems and Methods. Issued to Steven Kent Baker of Bentonville and Marcos Rente Braz of Azle, Texas. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,227,241 B2. System and Method for Assigning Employees to Cash Registers. Issued to Allen Ashley, Anthony William Helms, Kevin Hayes, Derric D'souza, and Joshua David Osmon, all of Bentonville, and Johan Christophe Baer of Centerton. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,227,244 B2. Flexible Store Fulfillment. Issued to Vadim Grabovski of Fayetteville, Larry Christopher Venable of Bentonville, and John Kevin Collier of Rogers. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent D941,202 S. Windshield Device. Issued to Tyrone Nash of Wheatley and Curtis Chunn of Brinkley.