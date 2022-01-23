Sections
Players of the Week

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:13 a.m.


BOYS

GUARD KELLEN ROBINSON, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE

• There isn't much this freshman can't do. After delivering 41 points against Jacksonville Lighthouse on Jan. 15, the 6-0 guard notched 32 points in Episcopal Collegiate's 57-47 road victory over Helena-West Helena on Tuesday. On Friday night, he came up with 21 of his 31 points in the second half of a 69-53 win over Central Arkansas Christian, which was the Wildcats' sixth in a row.

GIRLS

GUARD CHLOE CLARDY, CONWAY

• The state's top junior delivered when the No. 1 Lady Wampus Cats needed her most in back-to-back games against ranked opponents. Clardy had 27 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in Conway's 76-63 victory over No. 2 North Little Rock on Tuesday. She then followed that up with 20 points, including 18 over the second and third quarters, in an 86-29 destruction of No. 10 Little Rock Central.

-- Erick Taylor


  photo  Kellen Robinson
  


  photo  Conway's point guard Chloe Clardy runs the ball down court during their game against Northside Friday night at Buzz Bolding Arena in Conway (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)
  


Print Headline: Players of the Week

