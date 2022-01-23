



PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

BOYS

GUARD KELLEN ROBINSON, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE

• There isn't much this freshman can't do. After delivering 41 points against Jacksonville Lighthouse on Jan. 15, the 6-0 guard notched 32 points in Episcopal Collegiate's 57-47 road victory over Helena-West Helena on Tuesday. On Friday night, he came up with 21 of his 31 points in the second half of a 69-53 win over Central Arkansas Christian, which was the Wildcats' sixth in a row.

GIRLS

GUARD CHLOE CLARDY, CONWAY

• The state's top junior delivered when the No. 1 Lady Wampus Cats needed her most in back-to-back games against ranked opponents. Clardy had 27 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in Conway's 76-63 victory over No. 2 North Little Rock on Tuesday. She then followed that up with 20 points, including 18 over the second and third quarters, in an 86-29 destruction of No. 10 Little Rock Central.

-- Erick Taylor





Kellen Robinson







Conway's point guard Chloe Clardy runs the ball down court during their game against Northside Friday night at Buzz Bolding Arena in Conway (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)





