Prep Basketball Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Bergman 89, Lincoln 34

Bergman scored 33 points in both the second and third quarters and blew past Lincoln for a 3A-1 Conference win during Saturday's makeup game in Bergman.

The Panthers (24-6, 4-2) outscored Lincoln 33-9 in the second quarter and turned an early 15-4 lead into a 48-13 halftime margin. Bergman's offense continued to roll in the third quarter and had a comfortable 81-23 cushion.

Walker Patton hit five of the Panthers' 15 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as 10 different Bergman players scored. Kaden Ponder was the only Panther in double figures with 18 points.

Vilonia 55, Van Buren 42

The Eagles (11-7, 5-0 5A-West) seized control of the game at the end of the third quarter, then pulled away from the Pointers (10-7, 3-2) in the fourth to grab the road conference victory.

Vilonia used a 13-0 to turn a 38-35 third-quarter deficit into a 48-38 lead and Van Buren could not rally back and the Eagles' defense allowed just four points by the Pointers in the fourth quarter.

Austin Myers scored 16 to pace Vilonia while Riley Saddler scored 11 and Dushun Spence added 10. Connor Myers scored 14 points to lead Van Buren while Jaxon Cazzell added 10.

Russellville 55,

Siloam Springs 40

Donyae May scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half as the Cyclones picked up a conference victory at Panther Activity Center.

May hit 3-pointers at the buzzer of both the first and second quarters as Russellville led 21-17 after one and 33-25 at halftime. The Cyclones led 40-33 going into the final period.

Grayson Sims added 12 points for the Cyclones (12-6, 4-0).

Josh Stewart scored 18 points to lead Siloam Springs (10-5, 2-1), which saw its seven-game winning streak snapped.

Gravette 58, Harrison 46

Gunnar Woolard scored 10 points in the third quarter and fueled a 20-8 Gravette run as the Lions claimed a 4A-1 Conference victory over Harrison in Goblin Arena.

The outburst helped Gravette (13-8, 3-3) turn a 23-17 halftime deficit into a 37-31 lead, then the Lions outscored Harrison (9-9, 2-3) 21-15 over the fourth quarter.

Woolard finished with 24 points to lead Gravette, followed by Sandeep Dhillon with 11. Logan Plumlee led Harrison with 17 points while Abe Glidewell added 14.

Shiloh Christian 45,

Pea Ridge 27

Shiloh Christian pulled away from Pea Ridge in the first half and went on to win its first 4A-1 Conference game of the season by defeating the Blackhawks in Springdale.

The Saints (4-13, 1-4) led 11-2 after one quarter, then outscored Pea Ridge 15-4 in the second quarter for a 26-6 halftime cushion.

JC Philip had 12 points to lead Shiloh, while Connor Menifee added 11. Bric Cates had 15 to lead Pea Ridge (8-14, 2-5).

Elkins 84, Bergman 70

Aiden Underdown turned in a dominant performance with 44 points to lead Elkins past Bergman in 3A-1 Conference play.

Braedon Welch added 22 points for Elkins (13-4, 3-1), which outscored Bergman 22-8 in the third quarter. Walker Patton had 21 points to lead Bergman (21-6, 3-2). Kaden Henson added 18 and Kaden Ponder 11 points for Bergman.

Rogers Heritage 61,

Fort Smith Southside 47

Micah Hill had 19 points to lead a trio of Heritage players in double figures as the War Eagles claimed a 6A-West Conference victory during Thursday's makeup game over Southside in War Eagle Arena.

Heritage led 12-6 after one quarter and 26-20 at halftime before it outscored Southside 22-12 in the third quarter for a 48-32 cushion.

Carson Simmons added 12 points and Noah Green had 11 for the War Eagles. Yased Taforo led Southside with 15 points while Dmitri Lloyd contributed 12.

The New School 78,

Mulberry 27

The Cougars roared to a 55-9 halftime lead and cruised to the 1A-1 Conference win.

Luke Tharp and Jacob Bechtel scored 14 points each to lead The New School (25-3, 7-1). Jackson Harris added 13 and Evan Goldman 10.

Dardanelle 45, Clarksville 42

Braden Tanner scored 21 points and Dardanelle erased a 13-point halftime deficit by roaring back for a 45-42 win over Clarksville in 4A-4 play.

The Sand Lizards' Robert Millard added 18 points.

Landon Leeds led the Panthers (8-10, 3-4) with 18 points. Cody Qualls added 12, and Tobin Bush and Braxton Payne added six and four points, respectively.

Dardanelle (12-5, 5-1) outscored Clarksville, 33-17, in the final sixteen minutes.

Heber Springs 39, Ozark 36

Gavin Vaughn hit for 17 points as Heber Springs edged Ozark, 39-36, in 4A-4 play.

Eli Masingale led Ozark (6-12, 1-5) with 13 points. Kayden McAnally and Tanner Bailie added six apiece.

Heber Springs (12-7, 3-3) will travel to Morrilton on Tuesday.

Booneville 54, Cedarville 29

Booneville turned up the defensive pressure for a 54-29 win over Cedarville in 3A-4-West play.

The Bearcats (10-7, 4-2) held the Pirates (11-6, 6-2) to just six second half points.

Hayden Morton led Cedarville with 16 points.

For Booneville, Raiden Ferguson hit six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for the winners. Mason Goers and Evan Escobedo finished with 11 and nine points, respectively, for the Bearcats.

Greenbrier 52, Alma 38

The Panthers used a 19-9 third quarter burst to pull away for a 52-38 win over the Airedales (3-10, 0-3) on Friday.

Jack Runsick hit 3-of-4 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for Greenbrier (10-7, 1-3).

Matthew Schlegel and Hunter McAlister scored nine and eight points, respectively, for the Airedales.

Lavaca 69, Magazine 32

Lavaca's Luke Watson and Kolby Glidewell scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, to pace the Golden Arrows to a 69-32 rout of Magazine in 2A-4-West play.

Lavaca (21-1, 6-0) hadn't played since Jan. 7.

Along with Watson and Glidewell, Drake Grantham, Alex Hobbs and Avery Walker added eight points each.

Lavaca will face top conference foe Acorn on Thursday.

Paris 60, Waldron 57

Paris exacted some revenge against Waldron Friday.

The Eagles, who had dropped a 55-45 decision to the Bulldogs back on Dec. 10, got 26 points from Sam Muldrow during a 60-57 victory.

Jesse Wells and Konnor Edwards finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Girls

Bergman 64, Lincoln 14

Bergman led 26-7 after one quarter and had no problems remaining unbeaten as the Lady Panthers rolled by Lincoln in a makeup 3A-1 Conference game Saturday in Bergman.

Lincoln ended the first quarter with Kaylin Owens hitting a shot from near mid-court at the buzzer, but the Lady Wolves didn't score again until midway through the third quarter. That allowed Bergman (27-0, 6-0) to stretch its lead to a 45-7 halftime margin, and the Lady Panthers led 57-12 after three quarters.

Karsen Edwards led Bergman with 16 points, followed by Maddi Holt with 12 and Kara Ponder with 11.

Springdale Har-Ber 78,

FORT SMITH Southside 31

All five starters scored within the first four minutes and the 6A-West leading Lady Wildcats never trailed in the win on Friday night.

Har-Ber (12-4, 4-0) led 31-4 after a quarter, using a 29-0 run to take command, and 55-18 at the half. Har-Ber led 73-28 after three quarters and invoked the Arkansas Activities Association's Sportsmanship Rule.

Pacious McDaniel led a quartet of double-digit scorers for Har-Ber with 18 points. Delaney Roller added 16 points, Caylan Koons 13 and Galatia Andrew 10. McDaniel, Roller and Koons all scored 13 points in the first half.

Har-Ber, which was 11-for-19 shooting in the first quarter, swished five 3-pointers in the opening quarter and added three more in the second quarter. McDaniel had two treys and a conventional three-point play in the first quarter. Roller had three 3-pointers.

Sophia Neihouse led Southside (6-11, 1-4) with seven points.

Fayetteville 54, Springdale 29

Wynter Beck scored 22 points to lead Fayetteville over Springdale.

Beck had 10 points in the first half to help Fayetteville (8-9, 3-1) to a 22-13 lead. Beck opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to put Fayetteville ahead 18-5. Springdale (3-14, 0-4) closed to within 19-13 on a 3-pointer by Adrian Hernandez, but Fayetteville regained control and increased its lead to 31-15 in the third quarter.

Morgan Gaines hit a 3-pointer to put Fayetteville ahead 51-21 and start the running clock via the sportsmanship rule with 51/2 minutes left in the game.

Hernandez had nine points to lead Springdale.

Bentonville 53, Rogers 48

Jada Brown's three-point play with 6 minutes remaining put Bentonville ahead for good as the short-handed Lady Tigers held off Rogers for a 6A-West Conference win in Mountie Arena.

Brown gave Bentonville (10-6, 2-2) a 45-44 lead, then Olivia Rustad scored five straights to make it a 50-44 game with 3:19 remaining. Rogers (8-8, 2-1) used an Aubrey Treadwell 3-pointer and an Abby Harris free throw to pull within 50-48, but Jada Brown hit a free throw and Abby Kate Sanders added two more to seal the Lady Tigers' win.

Brown finished with 16 points and was the only player in double figures for Bentonville, which played without starter Allison Disheroon and Simya Richardson. Ava Maner had 19 for Rogers while Treadwell added 14.

Russellville 50,

Siloam Springs 35

Brenna Burk scored 12 points and Gracie Campbell and Taleigha Ealy each scored 11 for Russellville (8-6, 2-0) in a 5A-West Conference win at Siloam Springs on Friday.

Zariyah Willis and Shyisha Willis each added eight points for the Lady Cyclones, who led 12-2 after the first period and 24-18 at halftime.

Brooke Ross led Siloam Springs (11-5, 2-2) with 12 points, while Brooke Smith had 11.

Harrison 57, Gravette 52

Clare Barger had 31 points to lead Harrison to a 4A-1 Conference victory over Gravette in Goblin Arena.

The Lady Goblins (7-9, 3-3) jumped out to an early 22-15 advantage and owned a 34-25 halftime lead. The Lady Lions then pulled within 42-38 after three quarters before Harrison prevailed.

Claire Cecil added 10 points and was the only other player in double figures for the Lady Goblins. Reese Hamilton led Gravette with 15 points while Brynn Romine and Da Lacie Wishon added 12 apiece.

Pea Ridge 40,

Shiloh Christian 33

Lauren Wright had 11 points in the fourth quarter to lead Pea Ridge's comeback as the Lady Blackhawks defeated Shiloh Christian during 4A-1 Conference action in Springdale.

The Lady Saints led 21-17 at halftime and 27-25 through three quarters before Pea Ridge outscored Shiloh Christian 15-6 over the final 8 minutes.

Wright finished with 10 to lead the Lady Blackhawks while Bella Cates added 10. Eden Graves led Shiloh Christian with 11 points.

Bergman 66, Elkins 19

Bergman claimed an early 24-6 lead and cruised past Elkins during a 3A-1 Conference game at Elkins.

Karsen Edwards had 14 points and Kara Ponder 10 for the unbeaten Lady Panthers, who led 41-11 at halftime continued the rout by outscoring the Lady Elks 18-0 in the third quarter.

Rogers Heritage 74,

Fort Smith Southside 43

Carlee Casteel poured in a game-high 23 points to lead the Lady War Eagles to a big 6A-West Conference win in a makeup game Thursday.

Rogers Heritage led 50-31 at halftime and cruised to the win. Tiauna Corshia added 17, including five three-pointers, whiel Easton Kimball added 14 -- all in the first half.

Sophia Neihouse led Southside with 12, while Tinsley Freeman added 11.

Lamar 52, Atkins 42

Bailee Cowell had 14 points to lead four Lamar players in double figures as the Lady Warriors claimed a 3A-5 Conference victory over Atkins.

Karley Williams finished with 12 for Lamar, while Morgan Cochran and Kori Sanders added 10 apiece.

Booneville 49, Cedarville 18

Leigh Swint scored 16 points in just three quarters of play as Booneville doubled up Cedarville, 49-18, for its school-record 16th consecutive victory.

The Ladycats (16-0, 6-0) host Cossatot River on Tuesday.

Swint also had seven rebounds and three steals for the winners. Joleigh Tate and Linley Garrett had 12 and six points, respectively.

Elizabeth Terry led Cedarville (6-11, 3-4) with six points and seven rebounds.

Greenbrier 68, Alma 63

Greenbrier scored six points in the final 9.8 of the second overtime to pull out a wild 68-63 triple overtime win over the Lady Airedales.

Alex Newland led the winners (11-4, 2-1) with 25 points. McKayla Betts added 22.

Freshmen Kiara Owens and Jordan Gramlich finished with 16 and 13 points, respectively, for the Lady Airedales (7-9, 0-4).

Alma's Presli Taylor and Halyn Carmack finished with 12 points each.

Lamar 52, Atkins 42

Bailee Cowell was one of four players who finished in double figures during Lamar's 52-42 win over Atkins in 3A-5 play.

Cowell finished with 14 points. Karley Williams added 12 and Morgan Cochran and Kori Sanders added 10 apiece.

The Lady Warriors (18-1, 8-0) have won nine games in a row for the second time this season.

Paris 47, Waldron 11

Brailey Forst, Jaycee Hart and Jayden Wells combined for 40 points in Paris' 47-11 conference win over Waldron Friday.

Forst led the Lady Eagles (8-8, 4-3) with 15 points. Hart and Wells scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Lavaca 59, Magazine 31

Rylie Green nearly took care of Magazine by herself Friday.

Green scored a career-high 31 points to help lead Lavaca to a 59-31 win over Magazine -- the Lady Golden Arrows' first game in two weeks.

Lavaca (9-10, 3-3) hosts Mansfield and Acorn this Tuesday and Thursday. The Acorn came was supposed to have been played on Jan. 11.

Lamar 66, Atkins 47

Bradlee Kemp scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in just three quarters of play Friday as Lamar rolled to a 66-47 win over Atkins in 3A-5 play.

Dylan Mize added 13 points and six rebounds for the winners (11-8, 7-2).

PREP WRESTLING

Boys

Van Buren claims Bryant Tournament

The Pointers had eight wrestlers place in the top three in their respective weight class, including three champions, to claim the team title at the Bryant Hornet Tournament on Saturday.

Van Buren finished with 301.5 points to edge second-place Searcy with 290.5. Bentonville West also finished fourth in the 11-team event.

Dakota Fenwich (106), Shiloh Summers (120) and Trevor Edelen (132) each won their weight class. Teammates Taylor Smith (145), Kolton Sims (160), Grant King and Braedyn Stewart (113) each finished second.

Bentonville West's Micah Pinales (285), Thomas Maralez (152) and Austin Ireland (126) each won their weight class.

Springdale Har-Ber takes second at Bobcat Winter Blowout

The Wildcats had four wrestlers win their weight classes to take second overall at the Bobcat Winter Blowout in Berryville on Saturday.

Har-Ber finished with 190.5 points, just behind tournament champion Mountain Home's 200.5. Shiloh Christian was third with 154.5 in the 11-team event.

Har-Ber's Aiden Copeland (113), Selvestero Andres (126), Lane Parrish (138) and Jayce Neugebauer (152) each won their weight class, while three other Wildcats took second.

Bentonville gets fifth in Paul Post Tournament

The Tigers had three wrestlers each place second in their weight class in the tough 19-team event on Saturday.

Connor Kneeshaw (160), freshman Benjamin Smith (132) and Zander Payne (126) each took second as the Tigers finished with 376 points.

Girls

Fayetteville wins Paul Post Tournament

The Lady Purple Bulldogs placed eight wrestlers among the top three in their respective weight class to claim the team title at the Paul Post Tournament in Sallisaw, Okla., on Friday.

Fayetteville finished with 88 points to easily outdistance second-place Stilwell, Okla. with 73.5 in the 18-team event.

Margaret Jordan won the 235-pound division, while four Fayetteville wrestlers each took second and three were third.

Alissa Castro (185), April Stanley (145), Malia Kehne (132) and Katie Palmer (126) each finished second in their weight class.

Haggard, Loney claim titles at Bryant

Bentonville West's Kassidy Haggard and Van Buren's Addison Loney each won their weight class at the Bryant Tournament on Saturday.

Haggard won the 116-pound weight class, while Loney claimed the title at 124. Haggard helped West finish third overall in the 11-team event.