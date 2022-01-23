BOYS
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD
1. North Little Rock6A-Central15-3
COMMENT Even without Smith, the Charging Wildcats still manage to blow past opponents.
2. Jonesboro5A-East15-3
COMMENT Barring any slip-ups, Golden Hurricane will get first league test Friday vs. Marion.
3. Magnolia4A-814-0
COMMENT The Walkers and Tell have done big things in their own rights alongside Ford.
4. Marion5A-East15-4
COMMENT Patriots have to be weary of trap game against improved Paragould on Tuesday.
5. Little Rock Parkview5A-Central13-3
COMMENT Date with Sylvan Hills offers intrigue for Parkview ahead of battle with Jacksonville.
6. Bentonville6A-West13-4
COMMENT Talking about flipping the defensive switch. ... Tigers did that in 2nd half vs. Rogers.
7. Maumelle5A-Central14-2
COMMENT Five players had at least 13 points for Hornets, who put up 96 points in rout of Hall.
8. Farmington4A-119-1
COMMENT A pair of home tilts await Farmington, which hasn't dropped a game since Dec. 14.
9. Fayetteville6A-West12-4
COMMENT The 'Dogs are putting not only the 6A-West but also the rest of Arkansas on notice.
10. Bentonville West6A-West12-4
COMMENT Others around the state will soon recognize just how talented Tucker Anderson is.
CLASS 6A
1. North Little Rock15-3
2. Bentonville13-4
3. Fayetteville12-4
4. Bentonville West12-4
5. Springdale Har-Ber14-3
6. Bryant11-4
CLASS 5A
1. Jonesboro15-3
2. Marion15-4
3. Little Rock Parkview13-3
4. Maumelle14-2
5. Lake Hamilton15-3
6. Russellville12-6
CLASS 4A
1. Magnolia14-0
2. Farmington19-1
3. Blytheville17-4
4. Arkadelphia17-1
5. Berryville17-4
6. Fountain Lake17-2
CLASS 3A
1. Dumas16-1
2. Manila13-6
3. Rose Bud14-3
4. Walnut Ridge12-2
5. Elkins14-4
6. Rivercrest11-4
CLASS 2A
1. Lavaca21-1
2. Dierks18-1
3. Buffalo Island Central21-5
4. Sloan-Hendrix17-4
5. Acorn19-5
6. Junction City15-4
CLASS 1A
1. Wonderview25-1
2. West Side Greers Ferry22-5
3. County Line26-3
4. Marked Tree15-1
5. The New School25-3
6. Bradley20-4
GIRLS
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD
1. Conway6A-Central17-1
COMMENT Two double-digits win over fellow ranked teams. ... Yeah, Conway is salty.
2. North Little Rock6A-Central14-3
COMMENT In a must-win scenario, North Little Rock stepped up when it had to Friday.
3. Fort Smith Northside6A-Central16-1
COMMENT Lady Bears showed a lot of grit and determination in battling back on the road.
4. Farmington4A-820-1
COMMENT First place in the 4A-1 Conference will be on the line when Gentry rolls in.
5. Melbourne2A-219-0
COMMENT Lady Bearkatz got all they could handle vs. Tuckerman but still had enough to win.
6. Springdale Har-Ber6A-West12-4
COMMENT Back-to-back trips to Fayetteville and Bentonville are in the not-too-distant future.
7. Vilonia5A-West13-2
COMMENT Seven of the Lady Eagles' eight straight victories have been by double figures.
8. Greenwood5A-West12-4
COMMENT Cartwright is one of several who produce nightly for Reeves' Lady Bulldogs.
9. Bergman3A-127-0
COMMENT Class 3A's most experienced team gets everyone's best shot but cruises anyway.
10. Little Rock Central6A-Central13-4
COMMENT Lady Tigers were completely taken out of their showdown with No. 1 Conway early.
CLASS 6A
1. Conway17-1
2. North Little Rock14-3
3. Fort Smith Northside16-1
4. Springdale Har-Ber12-4
5. Little Rock Central13-4
6. Bentonville10-6
CLASS 5A
1. Vilonia13-2
2. Greenwood12-4
3. Little Rock Christian14-2
4. Marion14-6
5. Jonesboro10-6
6. Lake Hamilton15-2
CLASS 4A
1. Farmington20-1
2. Nashville17-2
3. Southside Batesville18-1
4. Gentry19-0
5. Lonoke14-2
6. Morrilton14-4
CLASS 3A
1. Bergman27-0
2. Lamar19-1
3. Booneville16-0
4. Centerpoint16-2
5. Mountain View11-4
6. Valley Springs15-8
CLASS 2A
1. Melbourne19-0
2. Marmaduke27-2
3. Quitman18-1
4. Salem11-4
5. Bigelow11-2
6. Rector16-5
CLASS 1A
1. Norfork21-5
2. Mammoth Spring18-6
3. Mount Vernon-Enola20-2
4. Kirby19-6
5. Dermott20-4
6. Wonderview19-6