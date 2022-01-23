BOYS

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD

1. North Little Rock6A-Central15-3

COMMENT Even without Smith, the Charging Wildcats still manage to blow past opponents.

2. Jonesboro5A-East15-3

COMMENT Barring any slip-ups, Golden Hurricane will get first league test Friday vs. Marion.

3. Magnolia4A-814-0

COMMENT The Walkers and Tell have done big things in their own rights alongside Ford.

4. Marion5A-East15-4

COMMENT Patriots have to be weary of trap game against improved Paragould on Tuesday.

5. Little Rock Parkview5A-Central13-3

COMMENT Date with Sylvan Hills offers intrigue for Parkview ahead of battle with Jacksonville.

6. Bentonville6A-West13-4

COMMENT Talking about flipping the defensive switch. ... Tigers did that in 2nd half vs. Rogers.

7. Maumelle5A-Central14-2

COMMENT Five players had at least 13 points for Hornets, who put up 96 points in rout of Hall.

8. Farmington4A-119-1

COMMENT A pair of home tilts await Farmington, which hasn't dropped a game since Dec. 14.

9. Fayetteville6A-West12-4

COMMENT The 'Dogs are putting not only the 6A-West but also the rest of Arkansas on notice.

10. Bentonville West6A-West12-4

COMMENT Others around the state will soon recognize just how talented Tucker Anderson is.

CLASS 6A

1. North Little Rock15-3

2. Bentonville13-4

3. Fayetteville12-4

4. Bentonville West12-4

5. Springdale Har-Ber14-3

6. Bryant11-4

CLASS 5A

1. Jonesboro15-3

2. Marion15-4

3. Little Rock Parkview13-3

4. Maumelle14-2

5. Lake Hamilton15-3

6. Russellville12-6

CLASS 4A

1. Magnolia14-0

2. Farmington19-1

3. Blytheville17-4

4. Arkadelphia17-1

5. Berryville17-4

6. Fountain Lake17-2

CLASS 3A

1. Dumas16-1

2. Manila13-6

3. Rose Bud14-3

4. Walnut Ridge12-2

5. Elkins14-4

6. Rivercrest11-4

CLASS 2A

1. Lavaca21-1

2. Dierks18-1

3. Buffalo Island Central21-5

4. Sloan-Hendrix17-4

5. Acorn19-5

6. Junction City15-4

CLASS 1A

1. Wonderview25-1

2. West Side Greers Ferry22-5

3. County Line26-3

4. Marked Tree15-1

5. The New School25-3

6. Bradley20-4

GIRLS

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAMCONFERENCERECORD

1. Conway6A-Central17-1

COMMENT Two double-digits win over fellow ranked teams. ... Yeah, Conway is salty.

2. North Little Rock6A-Central14-3

COMMENT In a must-win scenario, North Little Rock stepped up when it had to Friday.

3. Fort Smith Northside6A-Central16-1

COMMENT Lady Bears showed a lot of grit and determination in battling back on the road.

4. Farmington4A-820-1

COMMENT First place in the 4A-1 Conference will be on the line when Gentry rolls in.

5. Melbourne2A-219-0

COMMENT Lady Bearkatz got all they could handle vs. Tuckerman but still had enough to win.

6. Springdale Har-Ber6A-West12-4

COMMENT Back-to-back trips to Fayetteville and Bentonville are in the not-too-distant future.

7. Vilonia5A-West13-2

COMMENT Seven of the Lady Eagles' eight straight victories have been by double figures.

8. Greenwood5A-West12-4

COMMENT Cartwright is one of several who produce nightly for Reeves' Lady Bulldogs.

9. Bergman3A-127-0

COMMENT Class 3A's most experienced team gets everyone's best shot but cruises anyway.

10. Little Rock Central6A-Central13-4

COMMENT Lady Tigers were completely taken out of their showdown with No. 1 Conway early.

CLASS 6A

1. Conway17-1

2. North Little Rock14-3

3. Fort Smith Northside16-1

4. Springdale Har-Ber12-4

5. Little Rock Central13-4

6. Bentonville10-6

CLASS 5A

1. Vilonia13-2

2. Greenwood12-4

3. Little Rock Christian14-2

4. Marion14-6

5. Jonesboro10-6

6. Lake Hamilton15-2

CLASS 4A

1. Farmington20-1

2. Nashville17-2

3. Southside Batesville18-1

4. Gentry19-0

5. Lonoke14-2

6. Morrilton14-4

CLASS 3A

1. Bergman27-0

2. Lamar19-1

3. Booneville16-0

4. Centerpoint16-2

5. Mountain View11-4

6. Valley Springs15-8

CLASS 2A

1. Melbourne19-0

2. Marmaduke27-2

3. Quitman18-1

4. Salem11-4

5. Bigelow11-2

6. Rector16-5

CLASS 1A

1. Norfork21-5

2. Mammoth Spring18-6

3. Mount Vernon-Enola20-2

4. Kirby19-6

5. Dermott20-4

6. Wonderview19-6