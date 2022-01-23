Razorbacks build on tight end haul

FAYETTEVILLE -- ESPN 4-star junior tight end Luke Hasz orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Saturday while visiting the Hogs.

His pledge gives the Razorbacks what is believed to be one of the best group of tight ends ever assembled in one class.

Hasz, 6-4, 221 pounds, of Bixby, Okla., was previously committed to Oklahoma. His offer list also included Oklahoma State, Baylor, Florida State, Southern Cal, Kansas, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and others.

His sister Jenna graduated from Arkansas and an aunt, Jennifer Rouse, also is a graduate of the university. He attended several Razorback games in 2021.

He announced his decision in the team meeting room in front of Coach Sam Pittman and the staff along with numerous other visiting prospects and parents.

"It was an easy decision," Hasz said. "I've always wanted to go to Arkansas. My sister and aunt went here so it was cool to have fun in there. I announced it in front of all of them, and it was really exciting because this coaching staff is awesome. Their recruiting is crazy."

ESPN rates Hasz a 4-star recruit, the No. 2 tight end and No. 64 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class. He's the third 4-star tight end to commit to Arkansas in the Class of 2023 along with Shamar Easter of Ashdown and Jaden Hamm of Eudora, Kan.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network has been covering the national scene since 1978 and can't recall a school ever having three 4-star tight ends in a class.

"I've seen plenty with two 4-stars, but I can't remember a school having three unless they played multiple positions," Lemming said.

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains was his lead recruiter and played a big role in his decision.

"Huge impact, he's been the first one to show up when the recruiting trail is out and just everything he's done for me and my family has been awesome," Hasz said.

Prior to Saturday, ESPN had Arkansas' 2023 class ranked No. 4 nationally. The Hogs are on several other highly recruiting prospects and Hasz plans to help recruit others.

"I'm doing that for sure," said Hasz, who's the seventh commitment of the 2023 class. "That was most of it was about is trying to get the class going. That's why I announced in front of everyone."

His twin brother Dylan is also being recruiting by Arkansas and others. Luke was asked about his brother maybe joining him in Fayetteville.

"He's still waiting to see what happens," he said. "He has a bright future ahead so we'll see what happens.

As a junior, Hasz helped lead Bixby to the Oklahoma 6A-II state championship while being named second-team All-American by MaxPreps. He had 33 catches for 436 yards, 2 touchdowns.

Hasz recorded 32 catches for 703 yards and 9 touchdowns as a sophomore, and also had 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 4 quarterback hurries in limited duty as a defensive end.

He's ecstatic about being part of a tight ends class to have three 4-star prospects at the position.

"It's exciting cause Coach Pittman is getting the best people and he's one of the best coaches so I'm excited," Hasz said.

Oral commitments are non-binding.