Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Dec. 27-31.

F4 Little Rock 1, LLC to TMF Augusta Place Holdings, LLC 4007 Augusta Circle, North Little Rock, Ls10-18, 22 & 29-30 B4, Arrowhead Manor; Ls8A, 9A,10A, 11A, 12A & 13A B8, Arrowhead Manor, $9,350,000.

Arkansas Self Storage Fund III, LLLP to Brookwood-WLR, LLC, Tract L, The Villages Of Wellington, $7,050,000.

DFA, LLC to TCIH-AH, LLC, Lot G, Orbit, $2,750,000.

HEA Properties, LLC to Tractor Supply Company, Pt N/2 Section 27-3N-13W, $2,518,285.

Splash Chenal EOL, LLC to Weltchack Little Rock Oil, LLC, L2C-R, Onesource, $2,351,501.

Traci Braunfisch; Albert Braunfisch to HCB, LLLP L2, Edgehill, $1,675,000.

Allen Engstrom to William Cole Bierbaum; Diane Bierbaum; Bierbaum Family Trust, 2 River View Point, Little Rock, L1, Abney Replat-Riverview Point, $1,615,000.

3200 Myers Street Partners, LLC to Renegrade Properties, LLC; Timothy Dudley; Suson Dudley, 5515-5533 Springvale Road, North Little Rock, Lots 5G & 5H Blk A, Overbrook Replat, $1,353,000.

Massey Homes, Inc. to Shive Rentals, LLC, 11707 La Estrada Drive, Sherwood, Ls33-39, The Villas PUD, $1,350,000.

ARG Housing, LLC to AVHS AR I, LLC Ls54 & 67-81, Graham Woods Phase III, $1,344,000.

LR Foster Venture, LLC to Ashes To Diamond, LLC 3608 Foster St., Little Rock, Ls2-3 B2, West Heights, $1,100,000.

James P. Matthews to John Meirana; Meirana Family Trust; John Charles Meirana; Frances E. Meirana Family Trust, 17000 Hunting Valley Road, Roland, Pt SE 9-3N-14W, $950,000.

Brandon A. Simmons; Izabella H. Simmons to Joshua Holmes, 4911 Cluntry Club Blvd., Little Rock, L4 B15, Newton, $910,000.

Coburn Land & Leasing, LLC to TFC Enterprises, LLC 11850 Arch St., Little Rock, Pt SE SE 8 & Pt SW SW 9-1S-12W, $836,000.

Gary Duke to Stephen Epps; Donna Epps, 5327 Sherwood Road, Little Rock, L183, Prospect Terrace No. 3, $780,000.

Riviera Partners, LLC to Leslie M. Finch; Jerrie H. Finch; The Finch Living Trust, Unit 1104, Riviera HPR, $780,000.

Matthew D. Summitt; Lana A. Summitt to Thomas Chiarelli; Denise Chiarelli, 415 Miramar Blvd., Little Rock, L23 B109, Chenal Valley, $619,900.

Chloe Lee Langston; Chloe Lee Langston Family Trust Agreement to Thomas C. Bourne; Martha F. Bourne, 26 Phellos Court, Little Rock, Lot B-16 B13, Chenal Valley, $607,500.

Rudy Orona; Ofelia Orona to Ziangxu Lin; Jin Ying Lin, 108 Bald Eagle Drive, Paron, L16, Eagle Ridge Estates Phase 2, $597,000.

Jack Bower; Whitney Bower to Steve Cole Rucker; Alicia Claire Ruck-er, 81 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock, L2, Longlea $590,000.

Margaret K. Harden; Bill B. Harden And Margaret K. Harden Living Trust to Vishal Patel; Truptikaben Patel, 2524 Forrest Lakes Cove, Sherwood, L8, Forrest Lakes, $525,000.

HA Custom Homes, LLC to Joe Edward Roy; Marlene Roy, 724 Wild-creek Circle, Little Rock, L32 B8, Wild-wood Place, $475,000.

Jonathan Flannery; Fern Flannery to Scott Loye, 224 Colonial Court, Little Rock, Ls12-14 B1, Colonial Court, $460,000.

CB & H, LLC to Easterseals Arkansas, L1, Fairview Kennels, $450,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Nicole Martin; Kevin Andrew Martin, 174 Ridgeview Trail, Maumelle. L9 B1, Ridgeview Trails Phase I, $413,674.

Lindsey Burnette Coleman to Kelly M. Wassell, 101 Indian Trail, Little Rock, L507, Kingwood Place, $405,000.

Chambers Construction Co., Inc. to Dennis W. Hoover; Melanie D. Hoover, 701 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L21 B7, Wildwood Place, $399,900.

R. T. Beard, III; Joellen Beard to Elizabeth B. Jacoby, L35, River Ridge Manor, $399,900.

Stan Miller; Patrice Miller; Miller Living Trust to Natasha Sanchez; Jussus Sanchez, 26 Chatel Drive, Little Rock, L52 B19, Chenal Valley, $390,000.

JPL Construction, LLC to Angel E. Moore; Todd Moore, 2104 Brownwood Road, Little Rock, L79, Queen Manor, $368,000.

Turner Henry Monroe; Madison Monroe to Fidelma Farinas, 1700 S. Arch St., Little Rock, L12 B216, Original City Of Little Rock, $360,000.

John Wright Construction Co., Inc.to Brenda Marie Grigsby, 131 Majestic Circle, Maumelle, L34 B2, Majestic Pointe, $357,900.

Cory Scott Davis; Tisha A. Davis to Jacob Holman; Anna Holman, 109 Sandstone Cove, Sherwood, L32 B9, Stonehill Phase II, $357,000.

Orlander Burnley, Jr.; Crystal R. Burnley to Arthur Bullock; Patricia Bullock, 1 Mountain Ridge Cove, Maumelle, L50 B1, Maumelle Valley Estates, $355,000.

Marianne Gosser; Bob Gosser (dec’d) to Robert Allen, 109 N. Fork Drive, Sherwood, L4 B28, Overbrook, $355,000.

Sarah Kyle; estate of Rex Warren Kyle (dec’d) to Carolyn Sue Chambers, 9432 Stepping Stone Court, Sherwood, L198, Miller’s Crossing Phase 3, $349,000.

James Washington; Cheryl Washington to Robert E. Smith, Sr.; Carolyn Ann Smith, 2505 & 2509 Brown St., Little Rock, Pt SE SE 8-1N-12W, $335,000.

David P. Harrell; Patchez Harrell to Pamela S. McCullough; John A. Mc-Cullough, 105 Hidden Falls Lane, Maumelle, L9 B2, Maumelle Valley Estates, $329,000.

Aaron Yin He; Si Huang to Vimalkumar Kalidas; Anugraha Sankaran Janaki, 1616 Dorado Beach Drive, Little Rock, L8, Pebble Beach Woods, $320,000.

Douglas Dupree Poteat, III; Tonya Marie Poteat; Dena R. Poteat to Casey Shepard; Edward Chapman Shepard, III 131 Baronne Way, North Little Rock, L1646, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $320,000.

Spencer F. Francis to Thomas A. Flowers; Jessica Flowers, 504 La Salle Drive, Little Rock, L694, St. Charles, $319,900.

Beverly A. Smart to Jeffery Chapman, L6, Bishop Place, $315,000.

David L. Machen; Elizabeth B. Machen to Sarah Reddick; Brian David Reddick; Tiffany Reddick, 2523 Dur-wood Road, Little Rock, L62, Kingwood Place, $315,000.

Marcal Young; Sandra R. Young to Latoyia Floyd, 2116 Meridan Drive, Sherwood, L17, Millers Valley Phase I, $310,000.

Cameron Beckett; Emily Beckett to Michael Robert Newton, 85 Indian Trail, Little Rock, L503, Kingwood Place, $302,500.

PBK Enterprises, LLC to Colin Griffith Macknight, 2 Amherst Cove, Little Rock, L49, Shannon Hills East, $300,000.

Bryan A. Brown; Tiffany L. Brown to James Pratt, Jr., 9 Dove Creek Circle, North Little Rock, L31 B17, Overbrook, $300,000.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC to James C. Yuen; Lynda P. Yuen; Yuen Family Trust, L7C B168, Original City Little Rock Replat, $299,800.

JPK, Inc. to Scott Williams; Joyce Williams L11, Edgewater Estates, $295,050.

Sarah M. Amundson to David Stack, 7 Hanna Loop, Maumelle, L27, Carnahan Village, $295,000.

James Built Homes, Inc. to Bettye Louise Baxter, 800 Atkins Road, Little Rock, L16 B17, Gibralter Heights, $293,408.

Marshall Equity Investments, LLC to Eric I Hill; Latrece Hill, 8020 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock, L40R, Kanis Village, Phase I Replat, $290,290.

Estate Of Ingrid Adams (dec’d); Melissa Diane Lee; Lance Adams to Gilbert Barber; Cindy Lee Barber, 1810 Hillsborough Lane, Little Rock, L104, Hillsborough Phase IV-A, $289,900.

3200 Myers St. Partners, LLC to Yash Pai Rattu; Ranjuit Kaur, 813 W. Third St., Little Rock, Ls1-3 B142, Original City Of Little Rock, $286,000.

Edward A. Williams; Shannon Williams to Anthony LaValley; April Virginia LaValley, 4 Spy Glass Court, Sherwood, L4 B5, Country Club Park, $285,000.

Vicki L. York; Chester York, Jr. to Todd Dornan; Jenny Dornan, 9325 Meadow Gardens Circle, Sherwood, L11, Millers Glen, $285,000.

Keith Allen Martin to Andrew Cornell; Norma Stuckey, 2500 Lawson Oaks Drive, Little Rock, L8, Lawson Oaks Phase I, $284,500.

Robert E. Stormer to Opal Investments, LLC 14905 Lamplight Way, Little Rock, L10 B4, The Villages Of Wellington, $284,000.

Sean Jameson to Derek Hoa Phan; Duyen Thi Hoang, 14203 West-bury Drive, Little Rock, L64, Westbury Phase I, $280,900.

Jamye R. Ganis to Brandon Middleton; Chere Elaine Handcock, 116 Granite Cove, Sherwood, L20 B9, Stonehill Phase II, $278,000.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC to Jonathan Burns; Charelle Burns, 17104 Willow Creek Drive, Sherwood, L98, Bent Tree Estates, $277,700.

Manuel A. Warrior, Jr.; Jennie Larraine Warrior to David A. Ruehr; Emily N. Ruehr,125 Miramar Drive, Maumelle. L99, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $276,500.

Melanie Dawson; Alexander B. Dawson to Banjamin Benton; Alexandra Benton, L3 B1, HF Buhler’s 12th, $275,000.

ODS Enterprises, LLC to Valrea M. Thompson; The Valrea M. Thompson Trust, 615 Sample Drive, North Little Rock, Pt NE SE 10-2N-11W, $275,000.

William W. Joplin; Sonya C. J. Joplin to Charles Andre Wells, 717 Foxboro Drive, Jacksonville, L227, Fox-wood Phase VI-A, $270,000.

Kay Oudegeest Dalby to Jodi Davis; Brian Davis, 12728 Pleasant View Drive, Little Rock, L112, Pleasant View, $269,000.

B. Jeffery Pence; Estate Of Jack C. Rush (dec’d) to Nancy E. White, 207 Linwood Court, Little Rock, L22 B19, East Meadow, $268,000.

Anjanette Brooks; Anjanette Brooks Residential Trust to David N. Miles, III; Karen Miles, 4521 Valley Brook Drive, North Little Rock, L14 B6, Lakewood Northeast, $260,000.

Jennifer Rushin; Jennifer Blocker to Lavon King, Jr., Latasha King, 1318 Bracy Road, Little Rock, Pt SE NE 33-1S-12W, $260,000.

David Allen Mayberry; Memory O. Mayberry to Lamarc R. Trask, 649 Lake Tree Lane, Sherwood, L61, Austin Lakes Pointe, $260,000.

Sally Porter to J & R Properties, LLC, L14 B8, East Meadow, $257,500.

JWJ Investments, LLC to Mark W. Jenkins, Jr.; Courtney T. Jenkins 3200 N. Magnolia St., North Little Rock, Ls1-2 B31, Park Hill NLR, $250,000.

Roderick King; Zenobia King to Cassandra Jackson; Parris P. Perkins, 1001 Timberwolf Trail, Jacksonville, L196, Walnut Pointe Phase V-Northlake, $245,000.

Pamela T. Smith; Taylor Family Trust to James R. Thomas; Melissa Thomas, 120 Illinois Bayou Drive, Sherwood, L17 B33, Overbrook, $240,000.

Harold Don Wamsley, Sr.; Dale L. Wamsley; Linda C. Wamsley to Toi Bradley, 9624 Jonquil Cove, Sherwood, L13, Spring Glen, $237,000.

Geoffrey K. Anderson; Alisa H. Anderson to Kevin A.Doll, 14424 Pride Valley Drive, Little Rock, L26 B1, Woodcreek, $230,000.

Royal Concepts Custom Homes, Inc. to Earnest L. Holcomb, III, 5405 Rope Trail, Jacksonville, L10, Jaxon Terrace Phase 14A, $228,850.

Cassandra M. Jackson Perkins; Farris L. Perkins to Zaniya Ward, 70 Chateaus Lane, Little Rock, L32, Chateaus On Stagecoach Neighborhood, $226,500.

Daniel C. Dring; Douglas C. Dring; Dale W. Dring; Daniel C. Dring Residential Trust to Lee Adam Ward; Katie Rae Ward, 4100 Lochridge Road, North Little Rock, L5 B206, Park Hill NLR, $225,000.

Lenee Toyisha Warner to Calvin Pettus, Jr., 6797 White Oak Way, North Little Rock, L259, Trammel Estates Phase VI-A, $224,900.

Casey A. Shepard; Casey Vickerson; Edward C. Shepard, III to Suzan Tasvibi-Tanha; Moammad Eghbali, 12001 Cherry Laurel Drive, Little Rock, L16 B4, Cherry Creek, $222,000.

Landon Eng; Cynthia Eng to Argus Pamudja; Utari Lukman, L124 B1, Woodruff Creek, $222,000.

CAAR II, LLC to JPL Construction, LLC Ls15-16 B5, Lincoln Park, $220,000.

Jonah Williams; Brett Alan Williams Trust Number Two to Lorraine Dailey, L11 B56, Lakewood, $217,000.

Seth Andrew Downs; Sara Lynn Downs; Sara Lynn Brandon to Sarah Jane Riggs, 4 Coachlight Circle, Little Rock, L201, Sturbridge Phase III, $215,000.

Angela D. Rice; Angela Denise Hankins; David W. Rice to Shelby Ward; Matthew Ward, 22 Zircon Drive, Maumelle, L172, North Pointe, $215,000.

James H. Pratt, Jr. to Christopher Sisk; Karla Sisk, 1625 Saratoga Drive, North Little Rock, L8 B30, Indian Hills, $212,000.

Kerri Ford to Alexsis Jean Millett; Joe Raymond Leslie, 50 High Timber Drive, Maumelle, L29, High Timbers, $207,500.

Jeffrey A. Small; Melanie R. Small to M & L Properties Of Conway, LLC 15 Nicklaus Drive, Maumelle,. L8 B4, Maumelle Club Manor, $200,000.

Zina Horne; Estate Of Teddy Alvin Souter (dec’d) to Jennifer Fraga, 11614 Hickory Hill Road, Little Rock, L32 B2, Sandpiper West, $200,000.

Danny R. Walker to Katina Hatley, 9910 Merlot Lane, North Little Rock, L31, The Villages At Merlot Lane, $199,000.

Jacob Hatley; Leann Hatley to Kevin E. Cotton; Denisha Cotton, 22 Knights Bridge Road, Sherwood, L154, Silver Creek Phase V, $195,652.

Shane W. Roth to Rowdy E. Roth, 13003 Lemoncrest Lane, Little Rock, L78, Otter Creek Community Phase I, $185,400.

Drew R. Skovran to Jimmy Gonzalez, 1408 Bobbitt Lane, Sherwood, L9, Hayley Heights, $185,000.

Kelan D. Watson to Terrin J. Maggerise, 905 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, L200, Walnut Valley 2nd, $185,000.

E H B Investments, LLC to Brandon Smith, 36 Wedgewood Creek Drive, Little Rock, L59, Wedgewood Creek Phase II, $185,000.

Jason D. Bolden to Falilatu Wakwe; Stanley Wakwe, 715 S Valentine St., Little Rock, L9 B7, Kimball & Bode-man, $185,000.

Jacob Andrew Campbell; Jordan Campbell to Riley Cauley, 2112 Nichols Road, Little Rock, L18 B3, Hicks Interurban, $185,000.

Erick B. Jones to Dominique R. Smith 315 Casa Court, North Little Rock, L27 B1, Valle, $183,500.

Kynneth M. Baker; Kristin G. Baker to Christy R. Rogers 2925 Whirlaway Lane, Sherwood, L23, Saratoga Park, $181,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Stephane Rochet Lot F, Beeler, $180,000.

James Clint Johnson; Troy Johnson; Judy Haley Lewis Revocable Trust to BMLW Properties, LLC L18, Chelsea Square, $180,000.

Mid-South Properties, GP to BSFR III Owner I, LLC 22 Single Oaks Drive, Sherwood, L125, Arbor Oaks Phase III, $179,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Brandy M. Wilson 29 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale, L114 B1, The Parks At Mann Road, $175,300.

Shelby Properties, LLC to Tammy Phan-Portea; Michael A. Holder 4720 Glenmere Road, North Little Rock, L12 B6, Lakewood, $175,000.

Mobbs Family, LLC to Josh Roberts; Katherine Roberts, Pt SW 6-1S-10W, $175,000.

Shane W. Roth to Rowdy W. Roth, 28 Club Road, Jacksonville, L280, Foxwood Phase VI-C, $172,010.

Maples Properties, LLC to Paul H. Boliou; Virginia Gayle Boliou, 3706 Hatcher Road, Sherwood, L16, North Ridge, $170,000.

Trevor A. Renfrow to Cliffton Lee; Kilian Lee, 20 Helen Drive, Sherwood, L10, Indian Ridge Phase I, $170,000.

Julia K. Hudson to Donavon J. Case, 202 Otter Place, Jacksonville, L110, Northlake Phase II, $167,500.

Allison Hayes; Jeffery Hayes to Melanie Griffey, 67 Point West Circle, Little Rock, L33, Point West, $165,922.

Invest America, LLC to Matthew Eldon Appel, L39, Westwood Phase II, $165,900.

Danny C. Wilson; Theta C. Wilson to Nicolas Wilson, 4005 Sioux Trail, Jacksonville, L21, Northwood Acres Section 8, $165,000.

Jordan E. Wyant to BSFR III Owner I, LLC 6517 White Oak Way, North Little Rock, L224, Trammel Estates Phase IV-A, $163,000.

Don L. Riggin; Dolores J. Riggin to Karen Fore, Apt. 304, Cambridge Place HPR, $160,000.

Pierce Denver Biggs; Stephen M. Walls; Lisa Anne Stout; Aaron Stout to Mark E. Walker, 300 Kay St., North Little Rock, L6 B2, Spanish Grant No.5, $160,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Little Rock Homes, LLC L8 B13, Sam W. Welch, $160,000.

Stanley E. Hunter; Kay E. Hunter to Michael E. Murray, III 114 Tecumseh Trail, Jacksonville, L1 B6, Northwood Acres Section 2, $156,000.

Charline Smith; Charline Smith Living Trust to Darwin P. Barnes; Christine A. Ferrari, Ls3-4 B104, Park Hill NLR, $155,000.

Kimberly Kay Corp. to PB General Holdings (Jax Batesville Pike), LLC, Pt SE NW 32-4N-11W, $152,000.

Zaniya Ward to Marcus Martin, Jr., 5606 Greenwood Acres Blvd., Little Rock, L44, Greenwood Acres Phase IV, $150,000.

James Claude Barnett, II; Patricia Baker Barnett; The James And Patricia Barnett Revocable Trust to Floyd Gordon Flowers, Jr.; Yvonne Renee Flowers, Pt SE NW 4-3N-11W, $150,000.