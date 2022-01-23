Tuesday's games Subject to change

NOTE Some games may be postponed because of covid-19 concerns.

6A-CENTRAL

Cabot at Fort Smith Northside

Conway at Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary

Little Rock Southwest at Little Rock Central

North Little Rock at Bryant

6A-WEST

Bentonville West at Fort Smith Southside

Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage

Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber

Springdale at Bentonville

5A-CENTRAL

Benton at Maumelle

Jacksonville at Little Rock Hall

Little Rock Christian at Beebe

Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Parkview

5A-EAST

Batesville at Searcy

Greene County Tech at West Memphis

Jonesboro at Nettleton

Paragould at Marion

5A-SOUTH

El Dorado at White Hall

Hot Springs at Sheridan

Pine Bluff at Hot Springs Lakeside

Texarkana at Lake Hamilton

5A-WEST

Alma at Greenwood

Greenbrier at Mountain Home

Van Buren at Siloam Springs

Vilonia at Russellville

4A-1

Gentry at Farmington

Gravette at Berryville

Harrison at Huntsville

Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove

4A-3

Blytheville at Jonesboro Westside

Brookland at Pocahontas

Highland at Southside Batesville

Trumann at Valley View

4A-4

Clarksville at Ozark

Heber Springs at Morrilton

Pottsville at Dardanelle

4A-5

eStem at Pulaski Academy

Forrest City at Joe T. Robinson

Stuttgart at Mills

Wynne at Lonoke

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Bauxite

De Queen at Hope

Fountain Lake at Malvern

Nashville at Mena

4A-8

Hamburg at Camden Fairview

Monticello at Watson Chapel

Star City at Crossett

Warren at Magnolia

3A-1

Greenland at Elkins#

Lincoln at Valley Springs

West Fork at Green Forest

3A-2

Bald Knob at Clinton

Cave City at Rose Bud

Harding Academy at Riverview

Newport at Pangburn

3A-3

Corning at Gosnell

Harrisburg at Rivercrest

Hoxie at Piggott

Walnut Ridge at Manila

3A-4

Charleston at Cedarville

Cossatot River at Booneville

Danville at Waldron

Paris at Hackett

3A-5

Atkins at Jessieville

Baptist Prep at Dover

Lamar at Two Rivers

Mayflower at Perryville

3A-6

Central Ark. Christian at LISA Academy West

Episcopal Collegiate at DeWitt

Helena-West Helena at Jacksonville Lighthouse

Palestine-Wheatley at Dollarway

3A-7

Bismarck at Ashdown

Fouke at Centerpoint

Glen Rose at Genoa Central

Prescott at Benton Harmony Grove

3A-8

Drew Central at Camden Harmony Grove

Lake Village at Dumas

McGehee at Rison

2A-1

Decatur at Life Way Christian

Eureka Springs at Cotter

Yellville-Summit at Alpena

2A-2

Cedar Ridge at Sloan-Hendrix

Melbourne at White County Central

Tuckerman at Salem

2A-3

Bay at Cross County

East Poinsett County at Buffalo Island Central

Marmaduke at Earle*

Rector at Riverside

2A-4

Acorn at Future School

Magazine at Mountainburg

Mansfield at Lavaca

2A-5

Conway Christian at Bigelow

Hector at Maumelle Charter

LISA Academy North at Marshall

Quitman at Conway St. Josephy

2A-6

Barton at Des Arc

Carlisle at Hazen

England at Marianna

KIPP Delta at McCrory

2A-7

Caddo Hills at Poyen

Cutter-Morning Star at Magnet Cove

Dierks at Horatio

Murfreesboro at Foreman

2A-8

Bearden at Gurdon

Junction City at Lafayette County

Parkers Chapel at Hampton

Woodlawn at Spring Hill

1A-1 EAST

Lead Hill at Jasper

Omaha at Mount Judea

Ozark Mountain at Kingston

1A-1 WEST

Ozark Catholic at County Line

St. Paul at Haas Hall Springdale

Thaden at Mulberry

The New School at NW Ark. Classical

1A-2

Concord at West Side Greers Ferry

Shirley at Izard County

Viola at Calico Rock

1A-3

Crowley's Ridge at Mammoth Spring*

Marked Tree at Ridgefield Christian

1A-4

Guy-Perkins at Wonderview

Sacred Heart at Western Yell County

Scranton at Mount Vernon-Enola

1A-5

Clarendon at Marvell-Elaine

Friendship Aspire at Brinkley

1A-7

Blevins at Mount Ida

Mineral Springs at Kirby

Ouachita at Oden

1A-8

Bradley at Taylor

Dermott at Nevada

Strong at Emerson

Nonconference

Koshkonong, Mo. At Maynard

Marmaduke at Mammoth Spring#

Nemo Vista at South Side Bee Branch

*Boys only

#Girls only