Tuesday's games Subject to change
NOTE Some games may be postponed because of covid-19 concerns.
6A-CENTRAL
Cabot at Fort Smith Northside
Conway at Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary
Little Rock Southwest at Little Rock Central
North Little Rock at Bryant
6A-WEST
Bentonville West at Fort Smith Southside
Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage
Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber
Springdale at Bentonville
5A-CENTRAL
Benton at Maumelle
Jacksonville at Little Rock Hall
Little Rock Christian at Beebe
Sylvan Hills at Little Rock Parkview
5A-EAST
Batesville at Searcy
Greene County Tech at West Memphis
Jonesboro at Nettleton
Paragould at Marion
5A-SOUTH
El Dorado at White Hall
Hot Springs at Sheridan
Pine Bluff at Hot Springs Lakeside
Texarkana at Lake Hamilton
5A-WEST
Alma at Greenwood
Greenbrier at Mountain Home
Van Buren at Siloam Springs
Vilonia at Russellville
4A-1
Gentry at Farmington
Gravette at Berryville
Harrison at Huntsville
Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove
4A-3
Blytheville at Jonesboro Westside
Brookland at Pocahontas
Highland at Southside Batesville
Trumann at Valley View
4A-4
Clarksville at Ozark
Heber Springs at Morrilton
Pottsville at Dardanelle
4A-5
eStem at Pulaski Academy
Forrest City at Joe T. Robinson
Stuttgart at Mills
Wynne at Lonoke
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Bauxite
De Queen at Hope
Fountain Lake at Malvern
Nashville at Mena
4A-8
Hamburg at Camden Fairview
Monticello at Watson Chapel
Star City at Crossett
Warren at Magnolia
3A-1
Greenland at Elkins#
Lincoln at Valley Springs
West Fork at Green Forest
3A-2
Bald Knob at Clinton
Cave City at Rose Bud
Harding Academy at Riverview
Newport at Pangburn
3A-3
Corning at Gosnell
Harrisburg at Rivercrest
Hoxie at Piggott
Walnut Ridge at Manila
3A-4
Charleston at Cedarville
Cossatot River at Booneville
Danville at Waldron
Paris at Hackett
3A-5
Atkins at Jessieville
Baptist Prep at Dover
Lamar at Two Rivers
Mayflower at Perryville
3A-6
Central Ark. Christian at LISA Academy West
Episcopal Collegiate at DeWitt
Helena-West Helena at Jacksonville Lighthouse
Palestine-Wheatley at Dollarway
3A-7
Bismarck at Ashdown
Fouke at Centerpoint
Glen Rose at Genoa Central
Prescott at Benton Harmony Grove
3A-8
Drew Central at Camden Harmony Grove
Lake Village at Dumas
McGehee at Rison
2A-1
Decatur at Life Way Christian
Eureka Springs at Cotter
Yellville-Summit at Alpena
2A-2
Cedar Ridge at Sloan-Hendrix
Melbourne at White County Central
Tuckerman at Salem
2A-3
Bay at Cross County
East Poinsett County at Buffalo Island Central
Marmaduke at Earle*
Rector at Riverside
2A-4
Acorn at Future School
Magazine at Mountainburg
Mansfield at Lavaca
2A-5
Conway Christian at Bigelow
Hector at Maumelle Charter
LISA Academy North at Marshall
Quitman at Conway St. Josephy
2A-6
Barton at Des Arc
Carlisle at Hazen
England at Marianna
KIPP Delta at McCrory
2A-7
Caddo Hills at Poyen
Cutter-Morning Star at Magnet Cove
Dierks at Horatio
Murfreesboro at Foreman
2A-8
Bearden at Gurdon
Junction City at Lafayette County
Parkers Chapel at Hampton
Woodlawn at Spring Hill
1A-1 EAST
Lead Hill at Jasper
Omaha at Mount Judea
Ozark Mountain at Kingston
1A-1 WEST
Ozark Catholic at County Line
St. Paul at Haas Hall Springdale
Thaden at Mulberry
The New School at NW Ark. Classical
1A-2
Concord at West Side Greers Ferry
Shirley at Izard County
Viola at Calico Rock
1A-3
Crowley's Ridge at Mammoth Spring*
Marked Tree at Ridgefield Christian
1A-4
Guy-Perkins at Wonderview
Sacred Heart at Western Yell County
Scranton at Mount Vernon-Enola
1A-5
Clarendon at Marvell-Elaine
Friendship Aspire at Brinkley
1A-7
Blevins at Mount Ida
Mineral Springs at Kirby
Ouachita at Oden
1A-8
Bradley at Taylor
Dermott at Nevada
Strong at Emerson
Nonconference
Koshkonong, Mo. At Maynard
Marmaduke at Mammoth Spring#
Nemo Vista at South Side Bee Branch
*Boys only
#Girls only