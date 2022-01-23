School district set for report to public

The Pine Bluff School District will hold its annual report to the public at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pine Bluff High School's McFadden Gym, according to a news release. The meeting will include a report on school district systems, Arkansas Department of Education insight on the district's future, a public hearing on facilities, and questions and answers.

Black authors focus of TOPPS effort

TOPPS' Reading In The Neighborhood program will provide children ages 6-18 with a series of age-appropriate books by Black authors in February, according to a news release.

The books will be distributed for free to any child in Jefferson County and surrounding communities. The deadline to request books is 2 p.m. Jan. 31.

To receive the books, parents must call to reserve a packet and give the child's name, age or reading level. TOPPS will notify the parents when the books are ready to be picked up. Reading incentives and activities will be provided.

TOPPS can be called at (870) 850-6011 between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Annette Dove is executive director at TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service).

Project aids farmers in 35 counties

A new University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff project provides assistance to socially disadvantaged and limited-resource farmers in 35 Arkansas counties, said Henry English, director of the UAPB Small Farm Program.

The program will help farmers in these counties: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Clark, Cleveland, Columbia, Crittenden, Cross, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Lincoln, Little River, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Monroe, Nevada, Ouachita, Phillips, Pike, Pulaski, Sevier, St. Francis, Union and Woodruff.

Through participation, farmers will learn how to take advantage of U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation programs to operate and maintain their farm businesses more efficiently, according to a news release.

Producers will also receive training and technical assistance in farm financial planning, crop and livestock production, developing marketing plans for fresh vegetables, developing weed-control plans, and increasing yields through Extension production practices.

"We will also provide counseling for landowners who own heir property and lack the clear titles that allow for active management of their land," English said.

The UAPB project is funded by a three-year grant from the USDA 2501 Program. According to the USDA, the 2501 Program was created through the 1990 Farm Bill to help socially disadvantaged farmers, ranchers and foresters who have historically experienced limited access to USDA programs and services. The 2014 Farm Bill expanded the program's reach to veterans. Grants are awarded to higher-education institutions and nonprofit and community-based organizations to extend the USDA's engagement efforts in these communities.

Details: Karen Lee, UAPB extension assistant, (870) 575-7225 or leek@uapb.edu.

UAPB offers all its extension and research programs and services without discrimination.