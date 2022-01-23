Sources: Ashley out as Hogs' defensive line coach

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has fired defensive line coach Jermial Ashley, sources with knowledge of the situation have told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Ashley, who will turn 39 on Jan. 28, had just completed his first year on the staff after working the prior six years at Tulsa. He replaced Derrick LeBlanc, who was hired on Pittman’s original staff.

Pittman said in late-season interviews he hoped not to lose any of his 10-man staff of assistant coaches.

The Arkansas defensive line has not had the same defensive line coach for two consecutive seasons since 2015-16 when Rory Segrest worked the position for Coach Bret Bielema.

