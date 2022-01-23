SWAC MEN

SOUTHERN 99, UAPB 51

BATON ROUGE -- Horrendous first-half shooting in the first half led to a blowout loss for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

UAPB (4-16, 1-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) hit 22.2% (6 of 27) of its field goals over the first 20 minutes and fell into a big deficit in losing to Southern (10-8, 5-1) for the seventh time in the past eight regular-season meetings.

The Golden Lions were down 15-9 with 15:05 left in the first half, but the Jaguars went on a 16-4 run to blow the game open. Southern would later reel off 18 straight points during a three-minute stretch and led 60-21 at halftime.

The Jaguars, who were a blistering 23 of 33 (69.7%) in that opening half, continued to dominate after intermission and was never in any danger of relinquishing their lead.

Eleven players scored for Southern, led by Terrell Williams' 21 points. Tyrone Lyons had 19 points and Brendon Brooks added 11 more. The Jaguars shot 35 of 62 (56.5%), came up with 19 steals and forced 28 turnovers.

Dequan Morris led UAPB with 21 points and Kylen Milton added 10 points. The Golden Lions finished 16 of 51 (31.4%) from the floor.