THAT’S A WRAP

The award goes to ...

Arkansas Short Films festival by Low Key Arts split into two days by Cary Jenkins | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Christine Allen and Kristine Artymowski at Arkansas Shorts film festival on 01/09/2022 in the Malco Theatre, Hot Springs. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

HOT SPRINGS -- Many more short films this year made for a long event, so the film festival was split into two days. Arkansas Short Films, The Extended Cut, was held Jan. 8 and 9 at Malco Theatre.

Presented by Low Key Arts, the short film festival featured submitted films and films from participants in Low Key's Inception to Projection Program.

On Jan. 9 filmmakers were invited to a happy hour in Malco Lounge between afternoon film blocks. The day ended with an awards ceremony. The Jury Prize of Best Arkansas Short was given for "The Daily" by Marty Lang, Austin McEuen and Patrick Ali. The Audience Choice Award was given for "NoRegrets" by Kristine Artymowski and The Jury Prize for Best Short from Out of State was for "Yoruga" by Federico Torrado.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Print Headline: The award goes to ...

