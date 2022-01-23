SUN BELT WOMEN

Troy 79, Arkansas State 72

On the road against one of the top teams in the Sun Belt Conference, the Red Wolves were unable to hold off Troy as the Trojans came from behind in the fourth quarter to eke out a victory.

Felmas Koranga posted a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double for Troy (14-7, 5-2), with nine of her points coming in the final 10 minutes at Trojan Arena in Troy, Ala.

ASU (10-9, 3-3) had four double-digit scorers, led by freshman Lauryn Pendleton’s 21 points, including 3 three-pointers. Morgan Wallace finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds, while Jireh Washington scored 14.

But the Red Wolves committed 18 turnovers, which led to 17 Trojans points, dropping their second in a row after three straight wins to start January.