U.K. tells of Russian Ukraine plot





KYIV, Ukraine -- The British government said Saturday that the Kremlin was developing plans to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine -- and had already chosen a potential candidate -- as Russian President Vladimir Putin weighs whether to order the Russian forces amassed on Ukraine's border to attack.

The unusual public communique by the United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, issued late at night in London, comes at a moment of high-stakes diplomacy between the Kremlin and the West. Russia has deployed more than 100,000 Russian troops on Ukraine's borders that could, according to American officials, attack at any moment.

"The information being released today shines a light on the extent of Russian activity designed to subvert Ukraine, and is an insight into Kremlin thinking," Liz Truss, Britain's foreign secretary, said in a statement.

The communique provided few details about how Russia might go about imposing a new government on Ukraine and did not say whether such plans were contingent on an invasion by Russian troops. British officials familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the intent was both to head off the activation of such plans as well as to put Putin on notice that this plot had been exposed.













In Washington, officials said they believe the British intelligence is correct. Two officials said it had been collected by British intelligence services. Within the informal intelligence alliance known as "Five Eyes," Britain has primary responsibility for intercepting Russian communications, which is why it played a major role in exposing Russian interference attempts in the 2016 elections.

The Russian foreign ministry denied the British accusation.

"The spread of disinformation by the British foreign ministry is one more piece of evidence that NATO countries, led by the Anglo Saxons, are escalating tensions around Ukraine," it said in a statement. "We call on the British foreign ministry to stop its prevocational activities."

This month, the United States accused the Kremlin of sending saboteurs into eastern Ukraine to create a provocation that could serve as a pretext for invasion. Ukraine's military intelligence agency said Russia has recently sent hundreds of mercenaries into two rebel eastern Ukrainian regions, and in November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence had uncovered a Russian-backed coup plot involving a prominent Ukrainian oligarch.

At a security conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, participants, most of them high-ranking members of Ukraine's political opposition, spoke darkly of fifth columnists and enemy collaborators.

"We are not just talking about large-scale aggression by Russia," said Pavlo Klimkin, a former foreign minister. "We are talking about the wish of Russian officials, including Putin, to destroy Ukraine as such."

The British communique provided no evidence to back up its assertion that Russia was plotting to overthrow the Ukrainian government. The communique also named four other Ukrainians, accusing them of maintaining ties to the Russian intelligence services, including Russian intelligence officers involved in the planning for an attack on Ukraine.

Of the five Ukrainians named, four fled Ukraine for Russia in 2014 after a popular uprising that ousted the Russian-backed government in Kyiv and touched off the separatist war in Ukraine's east that continues today.

According to the British assessment, Russian planners were considering installing a former member of the Ukrainian Parliament named Yevgeniy Murayev as leader of a pro-Kremlin puppet government in Kyiv. Once a member of the Russian-backed Party of Regions, Murayev is now head of a political party called Nashi, part of a constellation of opposition parties opposed to Ukraine's pro-Western parties. In September, a massive banner with his photograph was hung on the facade of the Federation of Trade Unions building on Kyiv's Independence Square with the slogan "This is our Land."

In a recent Facebook post, he accused the current government in Kyiv of selling out to the United States, which he said was whipping up war hysteria to reap financial rewards from the sale of weapons.

"The hawks are looking forward to a feast," he wrote.

It is not clear from the British statement whether Russia had informed Murayev that he was being considered as a possible future leader of Ukraine. But after a journalist with a British newspaper tipped him off about the revelations, he posted a photo of himself to Facebook posing as James Bond with the comment "Details tomorrow."









