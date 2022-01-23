Vann Smith, retired circuit judge for Pulaski and Perry counties, dies at 71

Vann Smith, a longtime judge in the 6th Judicial Circuit, died unexpectedly Saturday, according to a message sent Sunday morning by Marty Sullivan, director of the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Smith, 71, retired in 2020 after serving 32 years on the bench, according to previous news articles. The 6th Judicial Circuit covers Perry and Pulaski counties.

“Please keep his wife Cathy and their family in your thoughts and prayers,” Sullivan said in the message, which was posted on Facebook by current Circuit Judge Chip Welch.

“Judge Smith was a fine man and good judge,” Welch said. “He was our Chief Judge in the 6th Circuit for my first 8 years and a mentor. May God Bless his soul and give comfort to Cathy, his children, brother Bob and all the family.”