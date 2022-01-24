1 dead in Pope County fire, authorities say

One person is dead following a structure fire in rural Pope County on Friday, authorities said.

The fire happened in the 1800 block of Pollard Cemetery Road, according to a Facebook post from the Pope County sheriff’s office. Deputies and rural firefighters responded to the scene, the post states.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators didn’t immediately believe foul play was involved. The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

Voicemails left with the Pope County sheriff’s office spokesperson and Pope County Coroner Danny White weren’t immediately returned on Monday morning.