4-star O-lineman “definitely” plans return trip to Arkansas

Junior 4-star offensive lineman Vysen Lang felt at home on his visit to Arkansas on Saturday and is planning to make a return trip.

Lang, 6-5, 330 pounds of Pike Road, Alabama, has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Penn State, Louisville and others.

Spending time with coach Sam Pittman, offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain was a highlight of the trip.

“Just meeting with the coaches and building chemistry with them made my visit,” Lang said. “They made me felt wanted and that they wanted me to be a Hog.”

Lang, who has also visited Kentucky this month, has visited Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame and others in the past. He plans to visit Alabama on Saturday.

The Hogs focus on him as a person also stood out.

“They just seem like actual good people who care about their kids and look at them like a person instead of a player,” Lang said.

Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network saw Lang in action in October and rates him a 4-star prospect who could see a bump in his star status in the future.

“Big athletic, great arm length, quick feet, dominates action,” Lemming said. “Everything you’re looking for in a future NFL talent.”

Arkansas’ environment made Lang feel comfortable.

“Even though it’s nine hours away, it still feels like home,” Lang said.

Lang, who “definitely” plans a Fayetteville visit again, said the weekend trip to Arkansas improved the Hogs' chances for him.

