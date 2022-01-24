A new path

It's a month of redos and resets and renewals. The president of the United States marked his first year in office last week, and things aren't coming up roses. They're not even coming up daisies. Everything is coming up crabgrass.

On top of everything else he's resetting, CNN reports that he's resetting immigration policies. And there are a lot of them.

Last week, the network reported that the administration is beginning to rethink a plan to offer covid shots at the southern border. Not just offering them to folks at the gate, but to those who have already stormed the gate and are being admitted into America to wait on their court dates, should they decide to show up for them.

Some consider this a public health issue, and it most certainly is. But it's also another incentive for folks to head to El Norte--one among many.

The Migration Policy Institute, described as a non-partisan think tank, published a study last week that showed the current president has issued 296 executive "actions" in his first year on immigration alone. The report can be found at migrationpolicy.org. Here are some of its findings:

• The Biden administration has changed some policies in regard to immigration laws that are considered "Interior Enforcement." Within weeks of taking office, the administration told law enforcement and customs types "to limit enforcement to those who pose a national security risk, have been convicted of certain crimes, or who recently entered the country illegally."

Surely the news of that policy has made its rounds south of the border. And encouraged more illegal immigration in the process.

• The administration has also ended raids at "mass worksite operations," which may be Washington-speak for factories and meat-processing plants. Not only that, but according to the report, the government "has incentivized unauthorized immigrants to report exploitative employment practices by directing DHS agencies to consider offering legal protections such as deferred action to those who come forward."

Which is worse? The message being sent here, or the word "incentivized"?

• Recidivism rates of people trying and retrying to enter the United States illegally "soared to 27 percent" last year, compared to about 7 percent in 2019. The institute says this is because of mixed messages from the administration which encourages "more migrants to try their luck at crossing--sometimes repeatedly."

• When more people show up at the border, there are more arrests. It just so happens that this administration is expelling more people than the last one did. But that might be "because the number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked."

Count it as another unexpected consequence for mixed messages.

The Migration Policy Institute uses phrases like "non-citizens" and "unauthorized immigrants" in its copy. It's free to write any way it wants. But the fact is these are illegal immigrants, and no matter what you might read on a poster at a protest, people can be illegal.

There's no denying that the country's immigration system is broken and needs fixing. It may be impossible to make our borders airtight after all these years of thorough neglect, but if a country's going to have a border, then it ought to have a border. That means a wall.

Immigration needs to be an orderly, open, rational process--and a legal one. Instead, an underground economy and a new underclass has been allowed to grow beyond control. The whole system needs to be brought into the light of law and reason. It can be done, but only if we think in terms of practical solutions, not empty sloganeering. Till now we've been mainly just drifting, letting things fester.

We can meet this challenge. This nation of immigrants has done it before. Time and again. It's almost the story of America.

Let's remember that there's another way besides ignoring the law to destroy all respect for it. That other way is to try enforcing an unenforceable law till it becomes a farce. See the history of Prohibition in this country.

And the current administration needs to quit sending two messages: "Do Not Come" is what the vice president said in Central America last year. But all the other messages sent by the administration said exactly the opposite.