OPINION | A WORD: Arkansans put their drawls to good use





We've been playing "Yawl It Up" here in the teensy column that messes about with words just for fun.

To play, we grab a real word that we're sick of and butter or batter it with our Arkansas accents. This makes it better. Then we figure out how to spell it.

Reader Rosemary Studer improved "omicron," which definitely needed improving. She says it "aw ma crone," as in "Aw ma cronies got the vaccine."

Anonymous Reader took a swing at omicron as well, to wit: "Oh, my crone, you is so wise in your old age." Anonymous also prefers "pandammit" to the too-present "pandemic."

Karen Carter took a slice out of "charcuterie," which has been bandied about rather a lot as folks have picked up a taste for charcuterie boards.

"Kar-toot-re," Carter says.

To repeat our other Yawl It Up words:

◼️ "Corn teen" from "quarantine."

◼️ "Cayenne '95" or "cayenne 9 to 5" from "KN95."

From Cody Lorge:

◼️ "Fi-uz-her" from "Pfizer," as in "Fi uz her, I'd get the vaccine."

◼️ "Vinnie later" from "ventilator," as in "I'm busy, I'll call Vinny later."

◼️ "See de sea" from "CDC," as in, "I'd like to see de sea this summer on my beach trip."

We're open to more Yawl-ing if you've got some. If not, next time we'll change the subject.

Email:

