2022 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists announced

A panel of Arkansas historians, chefs, foodies and food authors has chosen, from more than 2,000 submissions from all 75 Arkansas counties, the finalists for the 2022 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame in four categories:

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

● Colonial Steak House, Pine Bluff

● Dairy King, Portia

● Dixie Pig, Blytheville

● Herman’s Ribhouse, Fayetteville

● K Hall & Sons Produce, Little Rock

● Kream Kastle, Blytheville

● Neal’s Cafe, Springdale

● Ohio Club, Hot Springs

● The Faded Rose, Little Rock

● Bulldog Restaurant, Bald Knob

● Lindsey's Bar-B-Q & Hospitality House, North Little Rock

● Bailey's Dairy Treat, Hot Springs

● Stoby's Restaurant, Conway

● Bruno's Little Italy, Little Rock

● Daisy Queen, Marshall

Proprietor of the Year

● Jim Keet, JTJ Restaurants, Little Rock

● Jamie McAfee, Pine Bluff Country Club

● Rob Nelson, Tusk and Trotter, Bentonville

● Capi Peck, Trio’s Restaurant, Little Rock

● David Stobaugh, Stoby’s Restaurant, Conway

● James Woods, Woods Place, Camden

Food-Themed Events

● Mt. Nebo Chicken Fry

● Magnolia Blossom Festival & World Championship Steak Cook-Off

● World Championship Duck Gumbo Cookoff

Gone But Not Forgotten

● Coy’s Steak House

● Cajun’s Wharf

● Mrs. Miller’s Chicken & Steak House

● The Villa Italian Restaurant

● James at the Mill

The winner of the People’s Choice Award, based on the number of nominations for a particular restaurant, will be announced during a hybrid induction ceremony, Feb. 7 at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, at which the winners of the other categories will be revealed.

Attend virtually or in-person; tickets are $20. Visit ArkFoodHOF.com, where all nominees and finalists will be listed.

For more information, call (501) 324-9788 or email mandy.shoptaw@arkansas.gov.