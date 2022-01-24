Arkansas posts 184 new covid hospitalizations, bringing total to record 1,817

Hospitalizations due to covid-19 rose to an all-time high in Arkansas on Monday, as the number of active cases fell for the first time in five days.

There were 1,817 patients hospitalized with the virus.

"Active cases are down by more than 9,000 since Saturday, but hospitalizations show the biggest increase of 184 in one day," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on a Monday afternoon social media post. "Today, we have additional beds coming online, and we’re asking the legislature for an additional $4.7 million to open up more beds at UAMS."

The number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 7,483 to 93,314, meaning that more people have recovered from the disease than have been diagnosed with it.

Another 3,243 cases of the coronavirus were reported on Monday, raising the cumulative total to 741,881, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 22 to 9,532.

