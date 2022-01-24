Barr talks to Jan. 6 committee

Former attorney general William Barr has spoken with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, the committee chairman said Sunday.

"We've had conversations with the former attorney general already. We have talked to Department of Defense individuals," Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee, said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation."

The bipartisan House panel is investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters trying to stop the confirmation of Joe Biden's Electoral College win. The attack resulted in the deaths of one police officer and four others and injured about 140 members of law enforcement.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/124jan6cbs/]





It is unclear what has been discussed between the committee and Barr, who stepped down as attorney general weeks before the insurrection.

Thompson, D-Miss., said he intended to ask Barr about a draft of a Trump executive order, first reported by Politico this month, that would have directed the defense secretary to seize voting machines in battleground states. The committee chairman acknowledged the plan was only in draft form and never became operational.

"We are concerned that our military was part of this big lie on promoting that the election was false," Thompson told CBS News. "So, if you are using the military to potentially seize voting machines, even though it's a discussion, the public needs to know. We've never had that before."

The draft executive order is believed to be one of the documents Trump went to court to try to block from release. The document was among hundreds of pages provided to the committee by the National Archives last week, after the Supreme Court rejected Trump's arguments.

Though no evidence of widespread voter fraud affecting the election's outcome has surfaces, Trump has claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him.

So far, it appears the committee, made up of two Republicans and seven Democrats, has not asked Barr about that draft executive order, according to a person familiar with the committee's work, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. Barr could not be reached for comment Sunday.

The committee's conversations with Barr have been informal, according to a committee staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. The committee's contact with Barr started last year as it sought more information about the activities of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who encouraged the department to intervene after the election.

When Clark was called before the panel last year, he declined to answer questions, citing executive privilege and attorney-client privilege. According to a transcript of a committee deposition, lawmakers had intended to ask Clark about his communications and discussions with Trump, along with efforts by the former president to install Clark as acting attorney general.

"We then wanted to talk specifically about efforts that he took, proposed that the Department take with respect to election fraud," said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., according to the transcript.

In addition, the committee has already interviewed Barr's successor, Jeffrey Rosen. Rosen also took questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee for a separate probe into Trump's efforts to influence the Justice Department.

Clark is expected to return for questioning before the Jan. 6 committee in the near future.