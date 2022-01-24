Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Jan. 13

Christopher Ray Bailey, 33, and Stacy Renee Reidy, 30, both of Rogers

Jimmy Lee Davis, 38, and Abigail Lynn Davis, 40, both of Siloam Springs

Sebastian Lane Doyle, 18, and Ashley Nicole Nelson, 22, both of Bentonville

Alejandro Medina-Ayala, 23, and Madison Danielle Lawson, 22, both of Bentonville

Michael Daniel Quain, 29, and Kelsey Pearl Robins, 32, both of Decatur

Alyssa Dawn Wilson, 20, and Amanda Michelle Varner, 19, both of Rogers

Jan. 14

Lorenzo Michael Hagger, 30, and Patience Koncressa Johnson, 26, both of Siloam Springs

Heather Samantha Murphy, 25, and Juanita Orellana Ramirez, 24, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Moses Nang, 33, and Connie Konet, 29, both of Rogers

Shawn Michael Robinson, 42, and Kathryn Marie Gilker, 33, both of Rogers

Brad Wallace Westrick, 24, and Madison Hope Phillips, 24, both of Gravette

Jan. 18

Jose Alberto Castro, 28, and Marina Elizabeth Pineda, 29, both of Rogers

Brenton Tyler Holden, 23, and Kimberly Alexis Doshier, 21, both of Rogers

Remberto Menendez-Vides, 45, and Sonia E. Hernandez-Murcia, 42, both of Rogers

Adam David Senior, 38, and Rachel Dawn Wiser, 37, both of Rogers

Anthony Eugene Stevenson Jr., 37, and Danielle Brianne Andrews, 28, both of Bentonville

Beau Parker Williamson, 26, and Mikayla Shea Ramey, 24, both of Bella Vista

Jan. 19

Hunter Ray Dover, 22, and Hannah Maria Cochran, 19, both of Washburn, Mo.

Christopher Edward Griffith, 26, and Jamaya Rachelle Gatewood, 22, both of Springdale

Gerald Dion Mullin, 52, and Yinling Keys, 49, both of Kansas, Okla.