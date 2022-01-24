Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Jan. 13
Christopher Ray Bailey, 33, and Stacy Renee Reidy, 30, both of Rogers
Jimmy Lee Davis, 38, and Abigail Lynn Davis, 40, both of Siloam Springs
Sebastian Lane Doyle, 18, and Ashley Nicole Nelson, 22, both of Bentonville
Alejandro Medina-Ayala, 23, and Madison Danielle Lawson, 22, both of Bentonville
Michael Daniel Quain, 29, and Kelsey Pearl Robins, 32, both of Decatur
Alyssa Dawn Wilson, 20, and Amanda Michelle Varner, 19, both of Rogers
Jan. 14
Lorenzo Michael Hagger, 30, and Patience Koncressa Johnson, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Heather Samantha Murphy, 25, and Juanita Orellana Ramirez, 24, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Moses Nang, 33, and Connie Konet, 29, both of Rogers
Shawn Michael Robinson, 42, and Kathryn Marie Gilker, 33, both of Rogers
Brad Wallace Westrick, 24, and Madison Hope Phillips, 24, both of Gravette
Jan. 18
Jose Alberto Castro, 28, and Marina Elizabeth Pineda, 29, both of Rogers
Brenton Tyler Holden, 23, and Kimberly Alexis Doshier, 21, both of Rogers
Remberto Menendez-Vides, 45, and Sonia E. Hernandez-Murcia, 42, both of Rogers
Adam David Senior, 38, and Rachel Dawn Wiser, 37, both of Rogers
Anthony Eugene Stevenson Jr., 37, and Danielle Brianne Andrews, 28, both of Bentonville
Beau Parker Williamson, 26, and Mikayla Shea Ramey, 24, both of Bella Vista
Jan. 19
Hunter Ray Dover, 22, and Hannah Maria Cochran, 19, both of Washburn, Mo.
Christopher Edward Griffith, 26, and Jamaya Rachelle Gatewood, 22, both of Springdale
Gerald Dion Mullin, 52, and Yinling Keys, 49, both of Kansas, Okla.