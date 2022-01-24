Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Jan. 10

Popeye's

3500 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employees at different times did not wash hands prior to putting on gloves before completing customer's food order. Pans and other food contact containers are visibly dirty and have been put away as clean. Repeat violation. No sanitizer concentration is registering on the test strip. Container of rice in the walk-in cooler is not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Employee handling food items wearing multiple rings. Sanitizer concentration is not registering any concentration. It could be due to the fact the sanitizer is not dispensing at the three-compartment sink. One dipper well at the front is not turned on. Ice scoop laying down in the ice in the big ice machine. There is breading and what appears to be raw chicken on the door handle, door and inside the door of the walk-in. This suggests that employees are not washing their hands or removing gloves after breading chicken before handling the walk-in door handle. The walk-in cooler is used to store all foods, not just raw chicken. Other employees access the walk-in. The handle being dirty can contribute to possible cross contamination. Repeat violation. Facility does not have hot water at the hand washing sinks. Bell adapter has been removed from the floor drain for the dipper wells and the plumbing does not have an air gap.

Sonic

923 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Multiple open and uncovered employee beverages throughout prep areas.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic

303 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee lacking hair restraint. Posted permit expired.

Taqueria Michoacan

914 S. Eighth St., Suite 100, Rogers

Critical violations: No bodily fluid release event cleanup plan. No soap at hand sink in kitchen.

Noncritical violations: Neither restroom has a self-closing door.

Jan. 11

7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee

2101 S. 52nd St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager.

Bolder Coffee

4200 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 304, Rogers

Critical violations: Bottles of soap at handwashing sinks not labeled and bottles of sanitizer and window cleaner not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Establishment lacks written release of bodily fluid cleanup procedure.

Creative Lab Commissary

1004 S. Mount Olive St., Suite M, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Scoop handles in the bulk bins store in the product. Ice buildup from a water leak in the upright freezer. Employee said leak has been fixed but the ice has not been removed.

Domino's

2100 W. Hudson Road, No. 1, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit is expired.

So Chill Eat

1004 S. Mount Olive St., Suite N, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee prepared a spring roll which is considered ready-to-eat with bare hands. Employee added garnish toppings to completed dish using bare hands in contact with ready-to-eat food. Fried rice in rice warmer is not at 135 degrees or above. Some items in SCE6 cooler not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Knives, spoon stored in a pan of water at room temperature at the sushi station area. Measuring cup handle stored in bulk bin laying down in food product.

Subway-Promenade

4204 W. Green Acres Road, Suite 130, Rogers

Critical violations: Quat sanitizer in three-compartment sink at 0 ppm with a water temperature of 99 degrees. Swiss and American cheese kept at 45 degrees and chicken teriyaki kept at 46 degrees in refrigerator beneath coffee counter.

Noncritical violations: Bag of jalapenos and bag of pickles on floor in storage area.

Jan. 12

Doomsday Coffee and Roasterie

120 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Food workers working with open food are not wearing effective hair restraints. No sanitizer concentration registering on test strip for wiping cloths used for steam wands on coffee machine. Permit posted but expired.

E-Z Mart Food Store

104 E. New Hope Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels in restroom.

Noncritical violations: None

Loves Donuts

106 N. Bloomington St., Suite W, Lowell

Critical violations: Employees using three compartment sink for handwashing. Metal container left in handwashing sink. Croissants stored in cardboard boxes. Half and half, milk, and sliced cheese kept at 45 degrees in refrigerator in back. Container of sanitizer not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Crack in wall near mop sink.

McDonald's

1401 Phyllis St., Suite A, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employees consuming beverages from unapproved containers along main service line.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic

1134 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Back hand washing sink drain is clogged with food. Corn dogs in hot holding unit at 84 degrees. Employee said the hot unit is not working properly and should not be in use.

Noncritical violations: No thermometer in the shake cooler. One employee working with open food not wearing a hair restraint. One employee wearing a visor but hair is falling over employees shoulder. Visor is not effectively restraining hair. Ice scoop for the ice machines is stored on top of a box. Grout missing from tiles under the beverage station, around the ice cream cooler allowing food and water to stand in the crevices.

Jan. 13

Capriccio Ristorante

5001 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite 130, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager. Establishment does not have written procedure for release of bodily fluids event. Sealed vacuumed packed fish thawing in walk-in cooler. Ice scoop stored in ice bin with handle in direct contact with ice.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

3511 U.S. 412 East, Building 300-100, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit not posted in customer view.

La Carreta

521 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Raw meat stored above ready-to-eat limes. Tamales stored in plastic to-go bags.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager. No written procedure for release of bodily fluids event.

Little Caesar's

931 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: No hand soap available in men's room restroom. No paper towels at handsink across from back door.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Men's room restroom lacking toilet tissue. No valid retail food permit.

Starbucks Coffee

3555 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified. Employees not wearing effective hair restraints.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 10 --Subway, 200 Bloomington St., Suite A, Lowell; Subway, 2605 Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 204, Rogers; Zaxby's Restaurant , 3510 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Jan. 11 -- Abarrotes Mexihcah, 2100 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Abuelo's Mexican Food Embassy, 4005 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Pho Palace, 1402 Shane Lane, Suite 10, Bentonville; Pure Nutrition Bentonville, 201 S.W. 14th St., Suite 106, Bentonville; Twin Peaks, 2400 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Zoe's Kitchen, 4007 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Jan. 12 -- Family Dollar Store, 1900 S. First St., No. 6, Rogers; Goat Lab Brewery, 722 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Subway, 2610 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; The Grove Restaurant, 808 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Jan. 14 -- Catering Concepts NWA, 903A N. Bloomington St., Suite 102, Lowell; Chick-fil-A, 2601 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Dunkin Donuts, 2309 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Lenny's Sub Shop, 800 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 18, Bentonville; McAlister's Deli, 900 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville