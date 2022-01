Tickets go on sale Friday for Bob Dylan, who is bringing his “Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour” to Little Rock's Robinson Center Music Hall, 8 p.m. April 11.

VIP tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday; all other tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are $63.50-$129.50. Visit Ticketmaster.com.

The tour kicks off March 3 in Phoenix and wraps up April 14 in Oklahoma City, with shows April 9 at Memphis' Orpheum Theatre and April 13 at the Brady Theatre in Tulsa.