Collins returns to Australian Open quarters

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Danielle Collins is back in the Australian Open quarterfinals after a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback win over No. 19-seeded Elise Mertens in a match lasting almost three hours Monday in temperatures in the 90s on Rod Laver Arena.

It was the first time Collins has rallied from a set down to win back-to-back matches at a Grand Slam tournament.

The 28-year-old American also dropped the first set in her third-round win over Clara Tauson.

The No. 27 seed was a semifinalist at the 2019 Australian Open, which remains her best run at a major.

A win over either two-time major winner Simona Halep or French veteran Alize Cornet in the next round would get Collins back into the last four.

"Today it was really physically tough for me," Collins said. "I played a long match the other day -- 2 1/2 hours -- and then I played doubles, so I spent about five hours on court.

"I had to make a lot of technical adjustments to make myself comfortable moving around, especially serving."

Collins was aggressive with her ground strokes, hitting 45 winners and and making 41 errors against Mertens. She converted five of her 18 break-point chances and clinched the victory when Mertens, a semifinalist in Australia in 2018, served a double-fault.

In men's action, Rafael Nadal finally got the better of a crazy, long tiebreaker and knew he'd won half the battle.

After saving four set points and missing with the first six of his own, Nadal finally clinched a tiebreaker that lasted 28 minutes and 40 seconds to set himself on course to secure a spot in the quarterfinals for a 14th time.

After his 7-6 (14), 6-2, 6-2 fourth-round victory over fellow left-hander Adrian Mannarino, Nadal is potentially just three wins away from a men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

He later reflected on a tiebreaker where momentum swung wildly; where chants of "Let's go Rafa, Let's go!" rang out; where a point was decided on a 25-shot rally with both players scrambling at full stretch; and that ended only when Nadal volleyed from deep in the court and Mannarino's reflex reply skewed wide.

"Well, you know, I played a couple," he said, smiling, in reference to long tiebreakers. "But, yeah, (it was) a crazy one, chances for both. And, yeah, lucky to win that tiebreak at the end, no?

"Half of the match in the tiebreak, without a doubt."

Nadal will next play Denis Shapovalov, the 22-year-old Canadian who finished off a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev on Margaret Court Arena less than an hour later to reach the last eight in Australia for the first time.

Shapovalov had to isolate after testing positive for covid-19 when he arrived in Australia ahead of the year's first major, but recovered quickly to help Canada win the ATP Cup in Sydney and now reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the third time.

