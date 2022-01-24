Dallas County Courthouse sees copper dome newly refurbished

Completed in 1911, the Dallas County Courthouse is the inspiration of Little Rock architect Frank Gibbs, who is credited with design work on 60 Arkansas courthouses. Now, a newly refurbished dome adorns the facility.

"We are also painting the south and west porch areas with our current grant and will apply for another grant in 2022 to repaint the entire building inside and out," Dallas County Judge Clark Brent said.

The two-story, classical Revival government building was originally crowned with a copper-coated dome containing a four-faced Seth Thomas clock, topped-off by an ornate copper copula.

"Cedar shakes were put on over the original copper dome during Judge Troy Bradley's first term in the late 1970's," said Brent. "The wooden shakes were attached with galvanized screws right through the existing two-foot-by-four-foot copper squares."

He explained how when copper and galvanized materials come in contact with each other, it creates an electrolysis effect that eats away at the copper. Over time, this proved problematic, causing leaks that damaged the second-floor ceiling.

"We had a lot of trouble with the roof that was apparently coming from the dome. We've had to replace courtroom ceiling tiles numerous times over the years," Brent said.

"The county received a 100% grant from Arkansas Historical Preservation to address the problem," he said.

Cross Roofing and Sheetmetal of El Dorado removed all the wooden shingles and covered it with an ice and water shield coating. They also polished the copper copula back to the original shine. Following preparation, 43 new lock and seam copper panels were installed with all copper fasteners to avoid future electrolysis issues, Brent said.

The county judge was asked about the functioning clock with its large bronze bell that has chimed away the hours for 110 years.

"Water leaks never affected operation of our antique clock. We have a gentleman who comes each spring and performs annual maintenance on it," he said.

Dallas County was formed in 1845 from a portion of Clark County. Princeton became the original county seat because it was conveniently located in the center of the district. In 1908, following the opening of the St. Louis Southwestern railway in 1882 through the southeast corner of the county and Rock Island railroad intersecting it in 1905, a vote was held to relocate the seat of government to the newborn town of Fordyce situated adjacent to the newly laid tracks.

County government operated out of the McGee Building on the corner of Third and Main Streets --current home of the Dallas County Museum-- where court was held on the second floor until completion of the courthouse.

"The different administrations have kept up the courthouse through all 39 county judges, but the building underwent its first major renovation in the 1970's, covering over the copper dome and lowering the courtroom ceilings while adding central air conditioning," County Chief Deputy Treasurer Leslie Nutt said.

"In 1993, during the term of Judge Wylie Faucett, a second major renovation was voted for by the quorum court. Hollis Henderson of Hampton stripped and refinished all the woodwork throughout the building. A Little Rock company cleaned all the marble floors and detailing making it shine like a diamond. The interior and exterior were completely repainted and Arkadelphia artist Jeanne Dickey refreshed the art on vault doors and painted elected official titles on office doors. She also created the main lobby mural," Nutt said.

Clayton Cochran installed the elevator to the upper floor at that time, bringing the structure into compliance with the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Dallas County Courthouse clock bell has chimed on the half-hour since installation in the copper-topped dome 110 years ago. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

