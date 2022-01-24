Defense a Key to Lady Vols' win

ATHENS, Ga. -- Coach Kellie Harper said Tennessee's defense deserves credit for the Lady Vols remaining unbeaten in the SEC.

Jordan Horston scored 19 points with 11 rebounds and No. 5 Tennessee overcame a sluggish first half to beat No. 13 Georgia 63-55 on Sunday in a key SEC game.

Georgia did not score in the final 4:10 and missed its last 10 shots from the floor. Notably, Tamari Key, the Lady Vols' 6-6 center who had been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, was on the floor during the decisive closing stretch.

"We had Tamari in the game for that period and that made a difference," Harper said. "... I told our team we won this one with our defense."

Tennessee (18-1, 7-0) trailed by nine points late in the first half before recovering for its ninth consecutive win. The Lady Vols have their best start since opening the 2007-08 season with a 22-1 record.

Burrell had 13 points in her first start since missing most of the first half of the season after a knee injury in the opening game.

Jenna Staiti led Georgia (15-4, 4-3) with 16 points. Que Morrison had 14 points.

Morrison's free throw for Georgia cut Tennessee's lead to 57-55. The Lady Bulldogs were scoreless the remainder of the game.

In other women's Top 25 games on Sunday, Ayoka Lee broke the NCAA women's single-game scoring record for Division I with 61 points to help Kansas State romp to a 94-65 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma. She made 23 of 30 shots from the floor -- all two-pointers -- for the Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 Big 12). Lee topped the previous record on a layup with 2:53 remaining in the game. Cindy Brown of Long Beach State scored 60 against San Jose State on Feb. 16, 1987 and Rachel Banham had 60 for Minnesota on Feb. 7, 2016 against Northwestern. Lee had 32 points in the first half to help Kansas State take a 51-27 lead. She surpassed her school-record 43-point effort -- set in the first game this season -- on a layup with 1:55 left in the third quarter. Lee had 49 points and K-State led 70-51 heading into the final period. ... Jordan Lewis scored 24 points with six made three-pointers, Queen Egbo had 14 points while setting a career high with 20 rebounds and No. 15 Baylor beat No. 7 Iowa State 87-61. Sarah Andrews added 18 points with four three-pointers and NaLyssa Smith scored 17 points for the Bears (13-4, 3-2 Big 12). ... Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points for No. 3 Louisville in a 72-60 victory over Wake Forest. The Cardinals (16-2, 6-1 ACC) rebounded from Thursday's loss to N.C. State with one of their best shooting performances of the season. Louisville shot 66.7% in the first half and 51% for the game. ... Limiting Virginia Tech to 29.3% shooting from the floor, No. 4 North Carolina State won its eighth consecutive game, topping the Hokies 51-45 N.C. State (18-2, 9-0 ACC) was powered by Jakia Brown-Turner, who scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter. ... Freshman Caroline Ducharme scored a season-high 28 points and Dorka Juhasz added 16 to help No. 9 UConn beat St. John's 75-57. The Huskies also got 18 rebounds and 10 assists from Olivia Nelson-Ododa. UConn (11-4, 6-0 Big East) trailed 15-11 with 2:31 left in the first quarter before going on a 25-7 run over the next eight minutes to take control of the game. Ducharme had nine points during the spurt. Nika Muhl's layup capped the run and made it 36-22. ... Shaina Pellington scored 28 points, Cate Reese added 23 and No. 10 Arizona rallied from a shaky start to beat Colorado 75-56 The Wildcats (14-2, 4-2 Pac-12) struggled against Colorado's defensive pressure early, scoring seven points in the first quarter while falling into a 12-point hole. The Buffaloes (13-4, 2-3) got off to a great start, but allowed Arizona's defensive pressure to speed them up in their fourth consecutive loss. ... Zippy Broughton hit a clutch pull-up, mid-range jumper with just under a minute left, then added two free throws with six seconds remaining to ice Florida's 73-72 upset win over No. 11 LSU. Florida (15-5, 5-2) picked up its third win over a ranked SEC opponent in its last five games, also posting victories over No. 25 Texas A&M and No. 23 Kentucky. Khayla Pointer finished with 35 points to lead LSU (17-3, 5-2), hitting 11 of 27 shots from the field and 12 of 15 from the line. Autumn Newby grabbed 11 rebounds. ... Katie Benzan scored 17 points and No. 12 Maryland earned a 87-59 victory over Northwestern. Benzan was 5 for 7 from three-point range -- her only shot attempts -- and added five rebounds and five assists. Ashley Owusu had 15 points and six assists. ... Digna Strautmane had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 18 Georgia Tech to a 55-38 victory over North Carolina. ... Maya Dodson had 23 points and 12 rebounds and No. 19 Notre Dame defeated Pittsburgh 77-63 After being tied at halftime, Notre Dame (14-4, 6-2 ACC) built a seven-point lead in the third quarter as Dodson scored 10 points in the period. Pittsburgh's second-half struggles continued in the fourth quarter as the Panthers missed 13 of their last 14 shots. Jayla Everett led Pitt (10-9, 1-7) with 15 points. ... Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 13 points and No. 21 Duke survived a six-minute scoring drought in the fourth quarter to hold on for a 57-48 win in a battle with Virginia. ... Shakira Austin finished with 24 points and eight rebounds and Mississippi knocked off No. 23 Kentucky 63-54. Austin sank 10 of 18 shots from the floor and all four of her free throws for the Rebels (17-2, 5-1 SEC). Rhyne Howard scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds for Kentucky (8-7, 1-4).

TOP 25 MEN

In men's Top 25 action Sunday, Justin Lewis had 20 points and 13 rebounds to pace Marquette to a 75-64 victory over No. 20 Xavier. Paul Scruggs scored on a layup to get Xavier within 64-59, but the Musketeers did not get another field goal until Jack Nunge's basket with 34 seconds left to make it 73-64. Darryl Morsell scored 19 and Kam Jones added 12 points for Marquette (14-6, 6-3 Big East), which shot 53% in the second half. Scruggs had 13 points and Colby Jones and Adam Kunkel 12 each for Xavier (14-4, 4-3). ... Christian Koloko had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 3 blocks to lead No. 3 Arizona past California 96-71 Bennedict Mathurin added 14 points and eight rebounds for Arizona (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12). Jordan Shepherd scored 21 points for the Golden Bears (9-10, 2-6). ... Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points to help No. 4 Purdue beat Northwestern 80-60 Boilermakers Coach Matt Painter tied Ward "Piggy" Lambert for second on the school's career victories list with his 371st win at his alma mater. ... Nate Watson had 18 points and seven rebounds and No. 21 Providence held off Butler 69-62 It was the third consecutive win for the Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East), who remained unbeaten at home in conference play.

Tennessee Lady Vols guard Rae Burrell (12) drives past Georgia Lady Bulldogs guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (3) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)



Tennessee Lady Vols center Tamari Key (20) shoots over Georgia Lady Bulldogs center Jenna Staiti (14) during the half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)



Georgia Lady Bulldogs head coach Joni Taylor reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Tennessee Lady Vols Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)



Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper looks on as she walks near her bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)



Tennessee Lady Vols forward Keyen Green (13) dribbles past Georgia Lady Bulldogs center Jenna Staiti (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)



Tennessee Lady Vols forward Keyen Green (13) shoots a three over Georgia Lady Bulldogs forward Jordan Isaacs (20)half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)



Georgia guard Reigan Richardson (21) drives to the basket past Tennessee guard Sara Puckett (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)



Georgia guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (3) grabs a rebound over Tennessee center Tamari Key (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

