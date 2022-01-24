Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend their slide in 2022

NEW YORK -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Stocks extended their three-week decline on Wall Street and put the benchmark S&P 500 on track to close in what the market considers a correction -- a drop of 10% or more from its most recent high.

Just after 11:30 a.m., the Dow was down 3% while the S&P 500 dropped 3.6%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies, whose fortunes are more closely tied to the domestic economy, is now down more than 20% from its recent high.

Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve, which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Wall Street anticipates the first increase in interest rates as early as March, and investors have grown increasingly concerned the Fed will have to raise rates more quickly and more often that the central bank originally indicated.

The Fed's benchmark short-term interest rate is currently in a range of 0% to 0.25%. Investors now see a nearly 70% chance that the Fed will raise the rate by at least one percentage point by the end of the year, according to CME Group's Fed Watch tool.

Federal Reserve policymakers will release their latest statement on Wednesday.

