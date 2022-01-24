Give him a ‘D’

Rarely has a president faced more crises upon taking office than did Joe Biden, or so assiduously ignored most of them. He has earned a solid D for his first year performance, and is slipping.

Biden was unconcerned when inflation emerged in the spring; unprepared when the withdrawal from Afghanistan turned chaotic; unequipped to manage a fourth surge of the covid-19 virus; and seemingly unaware that nearly 2 million migrants tried to walk across the southern border illegally under his watch.

The man who promised to unify a nation broken by Donald Trump and restore orderly governing has done neither. The result is that at the first anniversary of his inauguration, he has lost the support of a majority of the electorate.Popularity is not always an indicator of performance. Sometimes presidents have to make unpopular and difficult choices for the good of the country. But it’s not Biden’s actions that have sunk him; it’s his consistent lack of action on so many vital issues.





The man who vowed to “shut down the virus” on the campaign trail was caught flat-footed when the virulent omicron variant began raging two months ago. More Americans have died of covid under his watch than under Trump’s.

Biden is not wholly responsible for rising prices, but he’s also not as blameless as his defenders contend. The spike was preceded by the president’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed on a straight party-line vote. The spending pushed demand beyond what suppliers were capable of meeting, and included added benefits that served as a disincentive to work.

The only answer the administration has offered for inflation is even more federal spending via the Build Back Better bill, with a potential cost of up to nearly $5 trillion.

Biden has left the crisis at the southern border largely untended. He immediately suspended Trump-era policies that had greatly slowed illegal immigration, without adopting effective replacements.

Illegal entries have reached historic levels, overwhelming border communities and federal agents.

As for unity, that has perhaps been Biden’s biggest failure. His embrace of the radical agenda demanded by the Democratic Party’s progressive wing has made a lie of his claim to moderation.

What spares him from a F-grade is his success in passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which was long awaited and much needed.

Clearly, the country expected too much of Joe Biden. He came to the presidency having never before been the person in charge; he had always been a member of a committee, first in Congress then as vice president in Barack Obama’s Cabinet, and never the decision maker.

Now that he’s the one who must decide, he is poorly equipped to do so.



