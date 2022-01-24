Gunfire rings out near home of Burkina Faso's president

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso -- Gunfire rang out Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's embattled President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, after rebel soldiers seized a military base earlier in the day.

Government officials had sought to reassure people that the situation was under control even as shots rang out for hours at the army base. But by day's end anti-government protesters supporting the rebels also had set fire to a building belonging to Kabore's party.

It was not immediately known whether Kabore was at home but several people in the area told The Associated Press that in addition to gunfire they could hear helicopters hovering overhead.

A rebel soldier also told AP by phone that heavy fighting was under way near the presidential palace, a claim that could not immediately be independently corroborated.

Sunday's mutiny came one day after the latest public demonstration calling for Kabore's resignation as anger has mounted over the government's handling of the Islamic insurgency. Anti-government protesters lent public support to the mutinous soldiers, prompting security forces to use tear gas to disperse crowds in the capital.

A few barracks had been affected by unrest in several cities, including the capital of Ouagadougou, Defense Minister Aime Barthelemy Simpore told state broadcaster RTB. He denied, however, that the president had been detained by the mutineers, even though Kabore's whereabouts remained unknown.

"Well, it's a few barracks. There are not too many," Simpore said. "In some of these barracks, the calm has already returned. So that's it for the moment. As I said, we are monitoring the situation."

A news headline on the state broadcaster described the gunfire as "acts of discontent by soldiers."

"Contrary to some information, no institution of the republic has been targeted," the headline continued.

At the Lamizana Sangoule military barracks in the capital, however, angry soldiers shot into the air Sunday About 100 motorcycles later left the base, chanting in support of the mutineers, but were stopped when security forces deployed tear gas.

The soldiers put a man on the phone with The Associated Press who said that they were seeking better working conditions for Burkina Faso's military amid the escalating fight against Islamic militants.

Among their demands are increased manpower in the battle against extremists, and better care for those wounded and the families of the dead. The mutinous soldiers also want the military and intelligence hierarchy replaced, he said.

There were signs Sunday that their demands were supported by many in Burkina Faso who are increasingly distressed by the attacks blamed on al-Qaida and Islamic State-linked groups. Thousands have died in recent years from those attacks and around 1.5 million people have been displaced.

Kabore first took office in 2015, winning the election held after longtime President Blaise Compaore was ousted in a popular uprising. Still, Kabore has faced growing opposition since his reelection in November 2020 as the country's Islamic extremism crisis has deepened.

Last month, he fired his prime minister and replaced most of the Cabinet, but critics have continued calling for his resignation.

On Sunday, protesters who supported the army mutiny said they had had enough of Kabore even though the next presidential election isn't until 2025.

Earlier this month, authorities had arrested a group of soldiers accused of participating in a foiled coup plot. It was not immediately known whether there was any connection between those soldiers and the ones who led a mutiny Sunday.

Military prosecutors said nine soldiers and two civilians were being held in connection with the plot.

Information for this article was contributed by Krista Larson and Arsene Kabore of The Associated Press.