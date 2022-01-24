DEAR HELOISE: Why are schools so reluctant to get involved when a parent complains about bullying in school? It's parents, too, who say it's just a bunch of kids acting out and they'll grow out of it as they grow older. I've done some research, and they don't grow out of it. They grow up to be bullies at home and at work.

I know some parents teach their kids to hit back and even give them boxing instructions. I wish the solution was as simple as that, but that just teaches another kid how to become a bully. I really think it's more important to teach our children to be more tolerant of those who are slower, weaker or simply different. But this begins in the home and, as far as I can tell, it's not being taught enough. Why can't we teach our kids to celebrate the differences in cultures and to help those who are handicapped or born different; teach them to accept others in the spirit of mankind?

Compromise, tolerance and accepting people as they are without trying to change them is difficult, but it's a part of our lives as long as we live. We need to teach this to our children.

-- Lynn F., Tustin, Calif.

DEAR READERS: New uses for old, flat bed sheets:

• Cover delicate plants in winter.

• Use as a tablecloth.

• Use as a dropcloth while painting.

• Protect car seats while transporting plants, etc.

DEAR HELOISE: I love to read, but my books were piling up all over the place. I took about 20 of them, placed them in a box and put it at the curb. I put a sign on the front of the box that read "free books." By the next morning, all but two of the books were gone. I also packed up several books and took them to hospitals for patients to read, and one big book went to a nursing home.

There are so many people who would rather read a book than watch TV or feel more relaxed with a good story and a quiet room.

-- Hazel R., Toledo, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: My cats are crazy about catnip. They'll play with a catnip toy for a long time and occasionally fall asleep with that toy. Catnip causes a reaction in the cat's brain but is safe for the cat to use. However, cats can become very aggressive when they have catnip. So if you have multiple cats, it's probably best to make little piles of catnip in different locations on a floor or patio. Sprinkle some catnip and watch your furry friends enjoy themselves.

-- Carrie H., Canonsburg, Pa.

DEAR HELOISE: I travel a lot by car for my job and whenever I can get away to go fishing. I always have a sign on my dashboard that has my name on it, blood type, company I work for and my home phone number. I also have my wife's cellphone number on the sign. It's angled so that someone passing by cannot read it, but it's large enough to be noticed and easily read. In case of an accident, it would be of use to the police or emergency medical services.

-- Luke S., Denver

