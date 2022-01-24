Hog, Wonder Boy finish tied for 2nd

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of the University of Arkansas and Arkansas Tech's Santiago De la Fuente both closed with under-par rounds at the Latin America Amateur Championship but came up one stroke shy of tournament winner Aaron Jarvis on Sunday in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic.

Fernandez de Oliveira shot a final-round 68 on the par-72 Teeth of the Dog course at the Casa de Campo Resort, while De la Fuente carded a 71. The pair were part of a four-way tie for second place at 6 under, one shot behind Jarvis, a UNLV freshman from the Cayman Islands.

Jarvis received an invitation to the Masters and the British Open, two of the LAAC sponsors, as well as placement in the final round of qualifying for the U.S. Open based on the victory.

De la Fuente, of Mexico, had three birdies and two bogeys on the 7,048-yard layout. The Argentinian Fernandez de Oliveira, coming off a win at the South American Amateur last week, played a bogey-free round with birdies at Nos. 1, 2, 7 and 12.

Arkansas senior Julian Perico, the second-round leader after a tournament-record 9-under par, shot a 71 on Sunday to tie for ninth place at 2 under with teammate Juan Camilo Vesga, a redshirt freshman for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas senior Segundo Oliva Pinto, the first-round co-leader with Puerto Rico's Roberto Nieves, shot a 76 on Sunday and finished in a tie for 12th at 1 under with fellow Argentinian Abel Gallegos and Mexican Isaac Rodea.

Arkansas sophomore Manuel Lozada shot a 1-over 73 on Sunday and wound up tied for 43rd at 13 over in his first appearance at the LAAC.

The Razorback contingent now make their way to Tucson, Ariz., for No. 5 Arkansas' spring opener at the Arizona Collegiate.

The 54-hole tournament is scheduled to tee off this morning at the Tucson Country Club with 36 holes on tap for the 14 teams, including No. 29 San Francisco, host and No. 37 Arizona, and No. 41 Duke.

Fernandez de Oliveira is set to play out of the top position for Arkansas, followed by Oliva Pinto, senior Luke Long, junior Enrique Dimayuga and Perico. Vesga will play the event as an individual.

Arkansas won two of its four fall events, had one runner-up finish and a third-place showing. Fernandez de Oliveira had three top-three finishes, including a win at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at The Alotian Club in Roland. Long won the second annual Blessings Collegiate in the fall.

Dimayuga, a junior from England who transferred from Florida Atlantic, will make his debut for the Razorbacks.