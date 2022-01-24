• Sheriff Jim Johnson of Lee County, Miss., says his jail staff wasn't fooled when a 28-year-old woman sent a fax purporting to be from county justice court ordering the release of her boyfriend, a gambit that landed her in the same jail.

• Larry James Black Jr. and Joshua Daniel Powell of Alabama were sentenced to 30 months in prison and 15 months, respectively, for attempting to divert $492,000 in customer payments from their former employer, Chick-fil-A, to their own bank accounts.

• Ted Terry, a county commissioner in DeKalb County, Ga., protested "an antiquated policy, an outdated, war-on-drugs policy that is unjust, unfair," but his colleagues unanimously rejected his proposal to do away with marijuana testing for some job applicants.

• Kristen Nordlund of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says all 100 longtailed macaque monkeys are now accounted for after several escaped when a truck towing a trailer loaded with the lab animals collided with a dump truck on a Pennsylvania highway.

• Paul Dergarabedian with media analyst Comscore called it "a very slow weekend" with no "big breakout hit," yet "Spider-Man: No Way Home" stole first place back from "Scream" in U.S. movie theaters and became the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time globally.

• Rodney Bennett, 55, the University of Southern Mississippi's first Black president, announced that he's stepping down after a decade at the helm when his contract expires next year, saying he has "learned a great deal ... grown a great deal" at the school.

• Callistus Crichlow, a brother at the Monastary of the Holy Spirits outside Atlanta, says the monastery's pandemic shutdown has meant "we just experienced a little bit more silence and solitude of the monastic life during this journey, and a lot of the brothers have really welcomed that."

• Jacinda Ardern, 41, prime minister of New Zealand, is postponing her wedding and announced new covid-19 restrictions after discovery of nine cases of the omicron variant in a single family that had flown to Auckland to attend a separate wedding.

• Shane McInerney, 29, of Galway, Ireland, was released on bond but could face prison time after federal officials say he refused to wear a mask, threw a can that hit another passenger, and pulled down his pants and exposed his buttocks to an attendant on a Delta flight from Dublin to New York.