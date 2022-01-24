GOLF

Kang wins LPGA opener

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Danielle Kang readily admits she, and her golf game, remain a constant work in progress. She spent much of the offseason finding a way to be "comfortable being uncomfortable." It seems to be working.

On a difficult championship test at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Kang ran off five birdies in a seven-hole stretch in the middle of her round, posted the low score Sunday at 4-under 68 and sprinted away to a three-shot victory at the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

"My mental game was really good," said Kang, who was winless in 2021 after having won in each of her previous four LPGA seasons. "I had a really good attitude all day today and yesterday. I know I left some putts out there, but I never let it get to me, and I kept having to give myself birdie chances as much as possible."

Kang finished at 16-under 272, three shots clear of Canada's Brooke Henderson (70).

Kang was the lone player to break 70 on both weekend days (69-68), and the only player to shoot in the 60s all four rounds. The 29-year-old American now has six LPGA titles.

On a blustery, cool Florida day that made birdies scarce and scoring difficult, Kang poured in more than her share, making six birdies. She took control of the tournament early on the back nine with three consecutive birdies starting at the par-3 13th.

Gaby Lopez, one of three players to hold the lead Sunday, experienced an up-and-down day, cooling after a hot front nine to finish third, four shots behind Kang. She played her way into the lead with three consecutive birdies starting at the fifth hole, but couldn't keep up the pace and ended up with a 72.

Playing alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam -- one a current No. 1, one a former, and 72-time LPGA champion -- Lopez found the experience to be valuable and educational.

"Starting Sunday with the World No. 1 and Annika? It's exactly where I want to be," she said.

Danielle Kang, left, is congratulated by Inbee Park, of South Korea, on the 18th green after Kang won the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Nelly Korda tees off on the ninth hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Brooke Henderson, of Canada, marks her scorecard after hitting her tee shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Michelle Wie West watches her tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Yuka Saso, of Japan, calls out after hitting her tee shot wide on the eighth hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Former professional baseball player Derek Lowe watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Nelly Korda tees off on the 16th hole during the third round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Celine Boutier, of France, tees off on the 16th hole during the third round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

