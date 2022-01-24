Wasn't simple protest

In response to Mr. Gitz's column last Monday, I couldn't help but notice that he apparently thinks that the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt was just a simple protest by the thousands of people who just happened to be in Washington that day. What he never mentions is that this was an armed, coordinated and planned event that was based on the Big Lie and was an attempt to overthrow a legal election.

Even worse, we are now getting reports that Trump was talking about declaring martial law within hours of losing the election, and he certainly tried to get the military, Justice Department, state authorities, and alt-right groups involved. Fortunately for us, the military is loyal to the Constitution rather than a despot, and refused.

Now, it seems the Republicans are in full cover-up and whitewash mode. Ranking politicians are refusing to release information and backtracking on what they said previously with the hope that it will all go away with the next election and keep dark money flowing their way.

This is how democracy is lost, folks. The next free election may be our last. I am waiting for the first Arkansas Republican to stand up for democracy and the United States instead of the party first by telling the truth: Donald Trump lost a fair and free election by seven million votes, and we stand ready to defend our Constitution over one man's lies.

RICHARD MITCHELL

Fayetteville

Pray for capital city

Why is a white man with some American Indian blood hurting when he sees families in Little Rock hurting because of the crime culture when he grew up in the hot, muggy, mosquito-infested Delta? Why care when I moved out of our personally crafted beautiful house on top of Walton Heights to a place on the edge of the Ouachita Mountains? Let me tell you why.

It amazes and saddens me that the mayor (a pastor) and perhaps the MLK Commission do not seem to know what is fueling violence. Listen to research. Until you put the family units back together and eliminate single mothers struggling to raise their children, crime will continue to escalate. Where are the men who care? Anything else you do is merely window dressing.

As has been said, if Little Rock leaders keep on doing the same thing, they will continue to have out-of-control violent crime. Jesus Christ has been pushed out of lives, and people will keep on seeking to fill their lives with material things; that never causes civilized behavior without hearts being changed. I grew up in material poverty but was rich because my mother, in a home with two parents, taught me correctly, and she led me to Jesus Christ. That gave me a sound base to thrive as I left the dirt-poor sharecropper's farm in the Delta.

There is no question in my mind what causes crime. People are hurting. Pastors including Mayor Scott, why don't you understand what Bishop Robert E. Smith Sr. understands? Why don't leaders in Little Rock see what Bishop Smith is doing to make a difference? Write about his vision. God, help our leaders to go back to the basics of how children can thrive in a morality-based family. There are no shortcuts in life to good communities. I am beginning to understand why years ago evangelists said there appeared to be an ominous cloud over Little Rock. I am doing what I can by praying for Little Rock.

JOHN J. EMMONS

Hot Springs Village

Hold all accountable

Bradley Gitz, in his opinion column, asserted that "if the buffoons who rioted at the Capitol are the most serious threat we face, it's safe to go ahead and take a long nap." He also quoted Matt Taibbi who wrote that a "would-be dictator doesn't spend 187 minutes snacking and watching Fox before tweeting 'go home'."

We may hope that these descriptions are true, but emerging facts are now beginning to show that this is not the complete story. It does not appear that the former president was just sitting in the White House snacking and enjoying the show for three hours while his supporters followed his directions to "fight like hell."

We now know that Republican leaders from multiple states that President Biden won sent in signed documents which falsely claimed a majority of the voters in their states had voted for the former president. If these false documents had been substituted for the legitimate documents, President Trump would have had a majority of the electoral votes. It is not yet clear, but it appears that the intent of the former president and his supporters on Jan. 6 was to stop the vote and intimidate the vice president. It appears that they expected to then be able to substitute the false affidavits for the legitimate documents and claim that the former president was re-elected.

This is no time for a nap. The Republicans who falsely claimed to be legitimate electors should be held accountable. Furthermore, the organizers and leaders who encouraged and requested these affidavits should be discovered and held accountable. Our democracy requires that we prevent a recurrence of these behaviors.

WILLIAM GOOLSBY

Little Rock

Economic situation

Henry Olsen's Jan. 14 column on inflation in the Democrat-Gazette was insufficiently nuanced. Olsen missed a significant cause of the current inflation: The pent-up demand due to covid is being spent almost entirely on goods, little on services. Once the demand for services catches up--and raising prices on services is harder and will not come as fast as those on goods--inflation is likely to slow down. And bottlenecks will have little impact on services.

No one likes inflation, but the argument that government spending is the sole or even primary cause of our current inflation is not sufficiently mindful of how unusual the current economic situation is. I will bet anyone a steak dinner that by January 2023, inflation will be less than 5 percent, and probably below 4 percent.

EARL RAMSEY

Little Rock