Little Rock police seek 2nd suspect in double homicide

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:28 p.m.
Paul Brown (Courtesy of Little Rock Police Department)

Little Rock police are seeking a second suspect after two people were killed near the Pulaski County jail on Friday. 

Paul Brown, 48, is wanted in the double homicide, which happened in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Road, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said Monday. 

Brown is the second suspect named in the case. On Saturday, police said they arrested 22-year-old Paul Williams on two counts of first-degree murder.

Officers arrested Williams at his residence without incident, according to an arrest report. He remained in the Pulaski County jail on Monday afternoon, an online inmate roster indicates. 

The two victims' bodies were taken to the state Crime Laboratory to be autopsied and positively identified, according to a Little Rock police news release issued Monday.

