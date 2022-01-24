OPINION | OLD NEWS: Legendary Stone County moonshiner hard-pressed by trigger-happy lawmen in 1922









Drear winter makes us long for sweetness and light, and so this week as we plow into the 100-year-ago newspaper archives, we're looking for the warmth of human kindness.

Alas, the first thing that caught my eye was a headline on Page 1 of the Jan. 18, 1922, Arkansas Gazette:

"Mountain Cow Commits Suicide"

The dateline was Pettigrew, which did look promising.

Pettigrew today is but a pause on the way to the Ozark National Forest in Madison County, and its once proud marketing slogan — "Hardwood Capital of the World" — seems deliberately comical. But in 1922, Pettigrew was a busier, important place, a railway shipping center for timber.

The item proved to be about as not-funny as a story involving cows could possibly be.

Somewhere in the Boston Mountains, a hungry cow wandered into a deserted house where feed was stored on the second floor. The cow fell to its death through a window.

Not funny, Mister Gazette Headline Comic. And the old news of January 1922 went downhill from there ... until, in the Jan. 25, 1922, Gazette, weary eyes lighted upon the following:

“Aged Man Is Released”

In failing health, a "typical mountaineer of olden days" with silvery locks and beard was released from the Independence County jail at Batesville to go home to the mountainous fastnesses of Stone County.

The report continued: Close to his allotted three score and 10 years, Sam Branscum was a Stone County native who had engaged in the manufacture of moonshine whiskey for 30 years.

Although arrested several times, he was not normally jailed. But a year before, he and three companions had gone down to Batesville by train with a large quantity of whiskey, which they hid before walking into town with just one quart of "Uncle Sam." Sheriff Noah Harris arrested them there.

Harris led a posse into that rough Stone County to root out and destroy Branscum's still, which was hidden away in a mountain cave. Harris then released the dear old man on bond and his promise to sin no more.

But a few months later, police at Calico Rock had caught Branscum transporting whiskey again and fined him $1,000 — the heftiest fine ever imposed by the mayor of Calico Rock.

But Branscum's health was poor.

At Batesville, Judge Jacob Trieber fined him $250 and court costs before paroling him out of compassion and faith in his mountainous integrity. The Gazette reported:

“He has repented and told officers that he is going back to his little mountain farm, which he owns, and settle down to a quiet, peaceful life.”

Branscum's repentance and retirement made me feel all warm inside ... until I wondered whether the Gazette had bothered to report Branscum's death, which surely followed soon upon his release, seeing as how he was in such poor health. So I looked ahead in the archives and found ...

"Moonshiner Fights Duel With Marshal Who Summons Aid"

Arkansas Democrat, May 27, 1922: Sheriff Noah Harris and a deputy left Batesville bound for Calico Rock with high-powered rifles in response to a call for help from John M. Alexander, a deputy U.S. marshal who had engaged in a gunfight in Stone County with Sam Branscum — "one of the oldest and most notorious moonshiners in north Arkansas."

The report said the gunfight occurred after Alexander made his way alone into the mountain fastnesses. Branscum met him in the woods and fired upon him with a rifle, the first bullet burning Alexander's cheek.

Alexander then drew his revolver and emptied it at Branscum, who continued to fire back. But Alexander saw Branscum stagger and clutch his shoulder once. Then the bearded old man fled to his cabin-ous redoubt, and Alexander made his way back to Calico Rock to summon help.

"Aged Moonshiner Is With Friends"

Gazette, May 29, morning: A posse surrounded Branscum's cabin and yelled. When no one responded, they tried a door and found it locked. They kicked it down. The house was vacant; but one posseman thought he saw movement underneath bedcovers and opened fire, whereupon all the possemen emptied their guns into the dark room.

Shooting the bedding at close range set it and eventually the house on fire. Officers made no effort to extinguish the fire.

Prohibition officers had heard that Branscum was being harbored by mountainous mountaineers who meant to fight back.

"Aged Moonshiner Is Said to be Headed for Cotter"

Democrat, May 29 afternoon: Branscum was seen limping along the Missouri Pacific line somewhere north of Cartney, headed toward Cotter. Officers said Branscum had a bullet wound in his left leg below the knee but it did not appear to interfere with his speed.

Report That Sam Branscum Is Headed Toward Cotter Proves False

Gazette, May 30, morning: Alexander and deputies boarded a train en route to Cotter but found no trace of Branscum.

"Officers Open Parley With Old Moonshiner"

Democrat, May 30, afternoon: Officers went up the White River by motor boat and found John and Cal Branscum, Sam's brothers. They promised to persuade him to surrender rather than fight it out with the 10 or more federal officers massed at Calico Rock.





[Gallery not showing up? Click here » arkansasonline.com/0124Sam/]

The Democrat opined: "Branscum is a graduate moonshiner, handy with firearms, and has a notch or two on his gun."

"Branscum Ready to Surrender"

Democrat, June 1: Cal and John went to the lonely hiding place of Sam in the Stone County hills 12 miles south of Calico Rock, and talked the old moonshiner into hoisting the white flag. It was said that Branscum preferred to go to Mountain View and surrender to Sheriff Joe Storey (probably no relation to Yours Truly).

"Branscum Is Located in Home of Friend"

Democrat, June 2: Branscum was at the home of Poke Reed in Rorie Township, eight or 10 miles southwest of Calico Rock. He likely would surrender at Mountain View as soon as he could travel.

He had a wound in the right leg just above the knee, but would be just fine unless he died of blood poisoning. He'd had no medical attention and very little to eat, and he denied firing upon Alexander.

"Aged Moonshiner Has Surrendered"

Gazette, June 6, morning: After surrendering at Calico Rock to Marshal Hiram A. Sutterfield, he was in jail at Batesville where he signed a statement to the effect that he never resisted Alexander and only fired in self-defense.

"Branscum Says He Could Have Killed U.S. Marshal Easily"

Democrat, June 6, afternoon: Branscum gave the Democrat an interview offering a different interpretation of all these events, one that describes the vindictive harassment of an old man and the wanton destruction of his only home. I like this so much I have posted it online for your entertainment. See arkansasonline.com/0124Sam.

The only other item about Branscum I see in the archives is his obituary in the April 3, 1928, Gazette: Calling him a noted character, it says he was about 65, never married, owned a large amount of land; and it inaccurately sketches his skirmishes with authorities.

I quite prefer another, sweeter obituary for him, from the April 6, 1928, Baxter County Bulletin:

"Sam Branscum, aged 65, known as the hermit of Stone County, died at his home, seven miles out of Calico Rock last Sunday. Mr. Branscum was a fine old man of the mountaineer type, who loved his mountains, and was known in the mountain community in which he lived for many acts of kindness. He leaves considerable property. He never married and lived by himself. He is survived by one brother, Cal Branscum, of Cotter."

Now there is some sweetness to warm a winter day.

