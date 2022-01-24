• "Whom have I helped today?" That's the question U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor tells kids she asks herself every night before going to sleep. Her new children's book, "Just Help! How to Build a Better World," challenges kids to ask how they will help, too. The book comes out Tuesday and is Sotomayor's third book for young readers. Children help in a variety of ways in the book: sending care packages to American soldiers overseas, recycling plastic bags, cleaning up a park, donating toys to a children's hospital and encouraging others to vote. "I want kids to do this intentionally, to think that this is a requirement of living almost, that trying to figure out how they will make a better world should be a part of the charge of their living," said Sotomayor, 67. She said she wants kids not only to help family and friends but also to "think about how to help neighbors and how to help our community, and that it takes active thought and active action to change the world." Sotomayor's other books include "Turning Pages: My Life Story" and "Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You," about children with challenges, including autism, dyslexia and Down syndrome. All of the books by the court's first Hispanic justice have also been published in Spanish.

• Rock 'n' roll icon Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought a $76 million estate with 10 buildings, pond, stream, swimming pool and boat dock on Switzerland's Lake Zurich. The 82-year-old star's husband, Erwin Bach, was quoted in the daily newspaper Handelszeitung as saying the couple acquired the century-old, 260,000-square-foot property in the village of Staefa in September. Bach said the purchase was a logical step because they both have Swiss nationality now and "feel very comfortable in Switzerland." He added that "due to the pandemic and its consequences we -- like many other Swiss -- unfortunately are refraining from travel." Swiss news reports said they will be nearby neighbors to Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, who reportedly also looked at the property before settling on a different one along the lake. Turner, known for such hits as "Proud Mary" and "What's Love Got To Do With It" and dynamic on-stage performances, married German music executive Bach in 2013 after a long relationship. Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, in Brownsville, Tenn., she has lived in Switzerland with him since 1994.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor holds her new children's book "Just Help!" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

